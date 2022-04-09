Ted Cruz asks DC to conduct autopsy on remains of 5 unborn fetuses found in home near Capitol



Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Washington, D.C., is calling on authorities to preserve the remains of five unborn fetuses that police recently discovered in a house just blocks from the U.S. Capitol.

Cruz on Friday sent a letter to DC Mayor Muriel Bowser and Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Conti III stating that the fetuses could be “killed or aborted in violation of federal law.” He wants to preserve evidence for a possible criminal investigation and congressional oversight.

“It appears that the Metropolitan Police Department has determined the cause and nature of these children’s deaths without investigation,” Cruz wrote in his letter. “It has recently come to my notice that the DC government may burn the bodies of these five children without investigation, without conducting an autopsy and without proper, dignified burial of these children.”

Cruz sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

He called on police and the mayor to “instruct the DC medical examiner to perform an autopsy on each of the five children’s bodies, consistent with the procedure and details of the investigation into the murder.”

The request comes after five fetuses were found in a home on DC Capitol Hill on March 31 where an anti-abortion activist was staying. According to Fox 5 DC, the DC law determined that the fetuses were aborted at the time the abortion was performed.

The discovery came on the same day investigators were at home to arrest anti-abortion activist Lauren Handy as part of a federal complaint alleging that Handy and eight others tried to prevent patients from entering an abortion clinic in DC on October 22, 2020, News Station reports. .

Handy and Teresa Bukovinak are members of the Progressive Anti-Abortion Rebellion and at a news conference on Tuesday, they claimed that five of the 115 fetuses obtained from clinical waste in Washington, D.C., were fetuses, according to USA Today.

They said they asked the driver of the medical waste company if they could pick up one of the biohazard boxes loaded on his truck. The agency has denied those claims.

Progressive anti-abortion rebels have called on police to investigate the remains to prove federally illegal late-stage abortions. Already 23 House and Senate Republicans have sent a similar letter requesting DC authorities to investigate how unborn children died.

“Based on the evidence gathered during the recovery and the photos shared publicly, all five of these babies appear to have evolved, and are likely to have undergone a painful abortion procedure, although without an autopsy, it is not known how each child died.” The letter said.

DC police and the mayor’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Gadget Clock.