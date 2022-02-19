World

Ted Cruz asks if civil liberties groups will support Canadian freedom truckers as they clash with police

Ted Cruz responded to the silence of civil rights groups on Saturday as Canadian authorities continue to clash with the Canadian trucker “Freedom Convoy” occupying the streets of Ottawa, Canada.

“Is there any civil liberties left?” The Texas senator asked on social media on Saturday. “Or are they all on the side of jack-booted thugs now?”

Canadian ‘Freedom Convoy’ protesters clash with police in Ottawa; Hundreds arrested

Cruz’s support for the truckers puts him in the same camp as some unexpected allies because U.S. lawmakers on both the left and right have condemned the treatment of protesters.

Fame. Ilhan OmarD-Minn., Whose story is the slander of journalists Data breach Donors Canadian Swadhinata Kafela is leading to harassment of private citizens.

Media members on both sides of the US-Canadian border are sharing names and how much money they have contributed to truck drivers protesting Canada’s vaccine order. The names of the contributors were revealed after the recent hacking of the crowdfunding website GiveSendGo.

Bill Maher on Canada’s Freedom Convoy

The truck was parked in Ottawa on the 19th day of the Independence Convoy protest.

The truck was parked in Ottawa on the 19th day of the Independence Convoy protest.
(Gadget Clock Digital / Lisa Bennatan)

“I could not understand why a journalist felt the need to report such a thing to a shop owner[n] Insignificant grants rather than harassing them, “Omar wrote.” It’s undesirable and journalists need to do better. “

READ Also  Russian passenger plane crashes: Russian passenger plane crashes with 16 people on land

Tow truck operators, wearing neon green ski masks, tapped their trucks to hide their identities, came under police escort, and began working shoulder to shoulder with bumpers and shoulder to shoulder from parked bumps on large rigs, campers and other vehicles. Ottawa, according to the Associated Press.

Canada trucker protest

While some protesters surrendered, others blew their horns or sang “Amazing Grace” outside the Prime Minister’s Office opposite Parliament Hill.

“Freedom has never been free,” Kevin Homaund, a Montreal trucker, told The AP. “What if they handcuffed us and put us in jail?”

Joseph A. of Gadget Clock. Wolfson and Greg Norman contributed to this report.

