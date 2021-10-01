‘Ted Lasso’ Recap, Season 2, Episode 11: Nate the Not-So-Great

But it’s Roy’s response that really struck me, his head tilting a little to one side. This is Roy’s “Do I understand this correctly?” See, in episode 8 she made a low-key version of Phoebe’s teacher’s face when she was trying to tell him how her swearing was affecting Phoebe.

I don’t believe Roy was thinking about what Jamie had done, but rather about Kylie’s reaction to what Jamie had done: She hadn’t told him. Keeley and Roy’s first two confessions were about events in which Just happened. The Jamie episode was something Keely had kept to herself until now, and clearly had qualms about revealing.

My own confession: I’m officially worried.

And was it just me, or was it the final shot of the scene, facing the photographer, an echo of the last shot of “The Graduate” (yes, one of the most widely misunderstood movie endings of all time). ). I saw two men, thrilled by their predicted future, suddenly wondering if that future belonged to them. I could almost hear “The Sound of Silence” playing in the background.

Somebody, somewhere — by which I assume I mean everyone, everywhere — needs to set up additional depression hotlines in preparation for any potential Keely-Roy breakup. I don’t mean to sound the apocalypse, but just to myself, I may need to talk to three or four mental-health professionals at once.

My fingers really hurt after typing this section.

Sam and Rebecca

First things first: I Love Sam Richardson, the actor was brought in to play Edwin Okufu, the heir to the billionaire Ghanaian. (If you know him primarily by “Veep,” as I do, you’ll find him unrecognizable.) From the moment he exited the helicopter, his joyous charisma was evident.

There was something a little silly about buying the art gallery and filling it with actors. (I mean, the £1.2 billion legacy makes him hardly A billionaire.) was a little more fanciful with pop-up Nigerian restaurants. But it’s not really those perks, but Edwin himself who seduces. He is a fast, likeable and persuasive pitchman.