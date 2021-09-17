‘Ted Lasso’ Recap, Season 2 Episode 9: Beard Has a Late Night

Despite my status as a pre-eminent hater of “Love Actually”, I thought the episode did a great job: The many references (Elton John’s Christmas party!) mostly bring to mind “Ted Lasso” in general. keeping.

“Beard After Hours,” in contrast, is clearly bizarre. I love Coach Beard (played by Brendan Hunt, who is also one of the show’s writer-producers) as much as anyone. But his appeal has always been that of a somewhat marginalized, sarcastic observer whose lines are concise but beautifully written and exquisitely under-delivered.

An entire episode focused on that, with almost no involvement from the rest of the major cast — we get a little bit of Mae and enough screen time for the AFC Richmond superfan played by Kevin Gary, Bronson Webb, and Adam Colborne — simply put. . handjob a different tv show. Not bad, but not even remotely what we have come to expect after 18 episodes.

As always, there’s a lot to like. The initial “Moonrise Kingdom” joke almost tickled me beyond words. The exponential growth in pint glasses when Beard first hangs out with Richmond fans is, by the way, a nice touch. And the moment when Richmond fans get to take to the pitch at Nelson Road (to the tune of “We Are the Champions”) is an amazing “Ted Lasso” moment, perhaps the best of the episode.

But the rest? Color confused me. I’m going to abandon my usual scene-by-scene analysis largely because almost nothing in this episode was meaningfully related to anything else in the show. That near-final scene with a hula hoop with a beard at a nightclub? If you can help me, please feel free.

As for the semi-inspiration of the episode, “After Hours”: I wasn’t a fan when I originally saw the movie as a teenager. Watching it again—I did this so you don’t need it! – I still haven’t had much fun. (Though I was reminded that the world was a better place when Teri Gaar was part of our public lives.) What I appreciated better, however, was that the film was a long, appropriately interesting exploration of male sexual concern. .