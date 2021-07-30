‘Ted Lasso’ Season 2, Episode 2 Recap: The Return of Jamie Tartt

Season 2, Episode 2: “Lavender”

Jamie Tartt, doo doo da doo da doo, Jamie Tartt, doo doo da doo da doo.

While the songs for the stars of the English Premier League go – and my teenage son assures me that this is a real thing – Jamie’s singing, fun to the beat of ‘Baby Shark’ is not bad. But that doesn’t hold the candle to the vulgar ferocity of Roy Kent, with that obscenity slyly nestled in the middle of “everywhere.” But I guess we get all the soundtracks we deserve.

Jamie was absent from the season premiere until his final seconds, in which we found out he had taken a sabbatical from Manchester City in order to appear on the reality show “Lust Conquers All”. This week, however, he’s center stage on “Ted Lasso” – but not on “Lust Conquers All,” from which he’s quickly started off with a peremptory, “Lust Ends Here”.

How is it that her strategy established on the show – “find the fittest girl out there, have sex with her in the bathroom, ask her to marry me” – did not meet a success remains unexplained. He was undoubtedly shocked by his discovery, 20 years later, that George Harrison was dead.

Either way, Jamie finds himself hated by virtually all of Britain, half for dropping out of Man City (the team, unsurprisingly, don’t want him) and the other half for canceling his offer of marriage to Amy, his chest of drawers wife, a proposition he calls a simple “strategy”. No other team wants it either, and his best reality TV opportunity involves a show where he would be forced to take ecstasy every night for three weeks. Jamie’s agent might have the best line of the episode, “You know you’re like a son to me. Now you’re like a dead son, which means I love you even more.