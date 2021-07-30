‘Ted Lasso’ Season 2, Episode 2 Recap: The Return of Jamie Tartt
Season 2, Episode 2: “Lavender”
Jamie Tartt, doo doo da doo da doo, Jamie Tartt, doo doo da doo da doo.
While the songs for the stars of the English Premier League go – and my teenage son assures me that this is a real thing – Jamie’s singing, fun to the beat of ‘Baby Shark’ is not bad. But that doesn’t hold the candle to the vulgar ferocity of Roy Kent, with that obscenity slyly nestled in the middle of “everywhere.” But I guess we get all the soundtracks we deserve.
Jamie was absent from the season premiere until his final seconds, in which we found out he had taken a sabbatical from Manchester City in order to appear on the reality show “Lust Conquers All”. This week, however, he’s center stage on “Ted Lasso” – but not on “Lust Conquers All,” from which he’s quickly started off with a peremptory, “Lust Ends Here”.
How is it that her strategy established on the show – “find the fittest girl out there, have sex with her in the bathroom, ask her to marry me” – did not meet a success remains unexplained. He was undoubtedly shocked by his discovery, 20 years later, that George Harrison was dead.
Either way, Jamie finds himself hated by virtually all of Britain, half for dropping out of Man City (the team, unsurprisingly, don’t want him) and the other half for canceling his offer of marriage to Amy, his chest of drawers wife, a proposition he calls a simple “strategy”. No other team wants it either, and his best reality TV opportunity involves a show where he would be forced to take ecstasy every night for three weeks. Jamie’s agent might have the best line of the episode, “You know you’re like a son to me. Now you’re like a dead son, which means I love you even more.
And so his road brings him back, as he inevitably would, to AFC Richmond and Coach Lasso. After an unusually shy approach from Keeley, Jamie makes his pitch to Ted. But Ted thinks it’s a bad idea, just like Nate and Coach Beard. The players are even more opposed, with the normally happy Sam coming out of practice in protest. Only Higgins and Mae at the pub think it’s a good idea.
Ironically, it’s something Sam says to Ted that changes Ted’s mind. Sam says his father is always happy when he sees Ted on TV because he is reminded that his son is “in good hands”. Reminding Ted that not everyone has such a good father, and especially not Jamie, whose father is such a repulsive bully that Jamie left Man City just to anger him.
So here we are: Jamie is back, for now, taking the field for Queen’s “Tear It Up”. Time will tell if that’s what he does – badly or well – at the harmonious but still underperforming AFC Richmond.
Story Line 2 is again largely owned by fan favorite – and personal favorite – Roy, who Keeley finally persuades to try his spell as a football commentator on television. (Her judgment may have been affected by catching Keeley in an intimate moment as she watched her weeping retirement speech on her phone.)
Roy’s entry to television even exceeds Jamie’s entry onto the pitch, tagged as is the case with the Sex Pistols’ ‘Anarchy in the UK’ – which is more or less what the usually loaded commentary is. Roy’s swearing provides. (Does the BBC even have a Standards and Practices division?) As the downcast host finally acknowledges, “Again, we apologize for almost every word Roy just said.” But Roy is happy with his performance, and Keeley is over the moon – especially after Roy returns home with a phone, headphones, and a dirty idea of how to prove he’s the best boyfriend ever.
These aren’t Keeley’s only issues that come to light in this episode, either. Roy admits he enjoys watching couples have sex in the woods – he is assumed to be talking about videos, rather than hunting down real woodland snoggers – because he “could never be so free”. Last week I suggested that Roy’s true calling might be as a relationship columnist. Now I’m leaning in to have him and Keeley co-host a sex advice radio show.
Tips
-
Nate’s bullying of young kit manager Will (Charlie Hiscock) – about lavender in laundry detergent, pineapple in sports drink, and the proper placement of team towels – came about continues at a steady pace. It’s hard to say where this thread is going, but I hope it gets there as soon as possible. That said, his lavender commentary, “We don’t want calm athletes, we want killer athletes,” pretty much sums up the philosophy of an episode in which the team brings back talented nightmare Jamie Tartt.
-
Ted and Sharon continue to feel each other, Ted making a not very subtle effort to analyze Sharon’s sugar avoidance. Comparing it to her own experience with video games, he suggests that instead of abstaining, she tries to adjust her “relationship to it”. Nonetheless, he earns her enough that at the end of the episode, she allows him to call him “Doc”. And his final thoughts, though delivered less crudely than Nate’s, echo the theme of the episode. “There is a wonderful atmosphere here,” she notes before suggesting that this atmosphere could contribute to the team’s record without a win, eight consecutive draws.
-
“It’s not a bike, it’s a Transformer,” Keeley says upon seeing Sharon’s Brompton folding bike. As Sarah Niles, who plays Sharon, confessed to me in our interview this week, she didn’t even know how stroll a bicycle – not to mention folding and unfolding one – until she was chosen for the series.
-
Pop culture references this week included George Harrison, Frank Sinatra, Robert “Plant”, Jimmy “Page” (Higgins develops talent), Yoda, Ted Danson, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Bono, Jimmy Buffett, Van Gogh and ” The Prince of Tides. Readers should remind me of those I missed in the comments. Last week, people pointed out a missed Hamilton reference (ouch!) And the fact that the number of books in the ledger of Curses from Roy’s niece, Phoebe, was exactly the same number (1,236) as the record for the number of times the AFC Richmond coaches managed to push a crumpled piece of paper back and forth.
