‘Ted Lasso’ Season 2 Episode 3 Recap: Youth in Revolt
The second main storyline is the continuation of Jamie’s attempt to fully join the team. Last week he had to beat Ted. This week he has to win… everyone. He tries to tease, but he usually has difficulty modulating the tone of his jokes. He tries to bribe his teammates but, let’s face it, it’s corruption. So eventually Ted takes over, diving deep into his bag of coaching stuff – too deep, if you ask me.
He warns Coach Beard, much to the latter’s horror, that he’s about to become “that guy.” The guy in question turns out to be another character Ted occasionally adopts called, ouch, Led Tasso, who – as you probably guessed less than half of that sentence – is the opposite by Ted Lasso.
So Led / Ted comes out onto the pitch and rudely and largely incoherently ranted at his team for a few minutes – I hope everything about the ball as a girlfriend was improvised, because otherwise it was really bad handwriting – before sending them back to the locker room. Dr Sharon Fieldstone, whose episodes we have barely seen, witnesses the ruse and guesses his purpose: by uniting the team against himTed can distract them all from being lined up against Jamie. It’s a silly idea, half-heartedly executed, and I can only assume that the show’s creators thought watching nice Jason Sudeikis rant like a bully would be a lot funnier than it actually was.
Sharon asks the ploy, “Has this ever worked?” Which reminded me when Lindsay Fünke asked her therapist husband Tobias if open marriages already worked on Arrested Development. (The answer is similar.) In this case, however, the “Led Tasso” bet is an unlikely success. Jamie’s re-acceptance with the team seems largely complete, but not before he has joined Sam in the anti-Dubai Air protest. (Which, again, seems to have serious ramifications.)
So: questionable subplots with a precocious teenager? To verify. A political plot that feels good with consequences the show seems determined to ignore? To verify. And – again, I’m sorry, but Ouch – “The Tasso ”? To verify.
I’ve always enjoyed the episode, but these developments all made me a little nervous.
Tips
-
The opening scene with Ted and Nora left me in a state of moderate confusion regarding the geometric outlines of Nelson Road Stadium and the AFC Richmond offices. From the first footage of Nora, with her wonderful view of the field upstairs, I assumed she was sitting at Rebecca’s desk. But no, when Ted subsequently walks into Rebecca and Sassy’s house, it becomes apparent that Nora was sitting at a desk in an office outside Rebecca’s, possibly at a receptionist’s office. Have we seen this space before? It looks like it could be related to Ted’s habit of walking into Rebecca’s office uninvited. Plus, Ted actually asks, “Who’s the new receptionist?” Have we ever been introduced to an elder? Did I miss something? Or were we belatedly introduced to a desk we’ve never seen before that is usually occupied by a receptionist whom, in a dozen previous episodes, we’ve never met? Someone might want to point out this top-notch workspace to Higgins in perpetual pursuit of office.
-
Thank goodness we still have Roy, even though it wasn’t as much of him this week as it was in the last two episodes. His latest sports broadcast segment on “Gillette Soccer Saturday” is very similar to the first: full of sound, fury and profanity, which means a lack of attentive censors at Sky Sports. (I misplaced the network last week, calling it BBC: Apologies!) Roy can also offer Rebecca some great parenting advice – though neither of them, of course, are parents. And, like in the season premiere with the unlucky Mr. Wingsnight, Rebecca is following Roy’s advice again. He becomes the Angry Yoda of the series.
-
This week’s pop culture references include Pat Benatar, Larry Bird, Tim Burton, and Jekyll and Hyde. Feel free to point out the ones I missed – I think there will be several – in the comments. Thanks to those who reported last week’s Peri Peri from Nando, Nigella Lawson, Dave Grohl and Ricky Bell. And I promise you I noticed the line “mime is money” (a Billy Crystal classic from “Spinal Tap”) and just forgot to write it down. Special thanks also to the reader who noticed that the name Dr. Sharon Fieldstone bears a rather notable resemblance to Dr. Marcia Fieldstone, the radio host / therapist who aired Tom Hanks with such profound transnational effect in “Sleepless in Seattle”. I can’t imagine this being a coincidence.
#Ted #Lasso #Season #Episode #Recap #Youth #Revolt
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.