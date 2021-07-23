‘Ted Lasso’ Season 2 Premiere Recap: A New Foil for Ted



He’s not wrong. Success seems to have changed the show, but only marginally and little or not to its detriment. The first season felt like a happy accident, an island of hope and decency in an ocean of prestige television of antiheroes, violence and dysfunction. Season 2 seems to be a more polite and confident touch, a bit broader humor, and a bit more meta and polished writing. It was easy to forget last season that the show was not an out of the blue hit but was made possible by the participation of Lawrence, who produced American comedies (“Spin City”, “Scrubs”, “Cougartown “) for over two decades.

You can see the extra coat of polish in the very first conspicuously slow scene, in which a potentially decisive penalty kick by merry striker Dani Rojas (Cristo Fernández) collides and kills the team’s canine mascot. So the title of the episode, “Goodbye, Earl”, in honor of the elderly greyhound whose effort to catch a flying pigeon instead resulted in his ascension to heaven.

Dani, the team’s top player, is inconsolable, and he immediately loses all ability to kick straight. He wakes up from terrible nightmares. (I admit I wasn’t a huge fan of the cartoon goalie who haunted the one we saw.) But unlike the rest of us, when Dani sits up in his bed in terror, he does. made between two beautiful lovers. I mean, why make existential despair worse than it needs to be?

And so, our first big plot development: Given Dani’s case from – don’t say it out loud! – “yips” (a psychological condition in which athletes lose the ability to perform even the most basic skills of their sport), Higgins (Jeremy Swift) persuades Ted to hire a sports psychologist named Sharon Fieldstone, performed by Sarah Niles. (Niles, previously seen in “Catastrophe” and “Beautiful People” among other series, is the main addition to the cast this season.) Ted’s unease with rental is immediately apparent: even as he puts it Yes, he shakes his head no. As he explains to Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt) about beers, “I think there’s a part of me that just doesn’t trust therapists.”

Things hardly improve when Sharon arrives at the office to meet with the coaches. She is not amused by the usual male antics, shows strong displeasure at being called “Doc” and informs Ted that while he’s good at his job, she’s twice as good at his. I admit it’s definitely not something that I would say my boss on my first day in a new job. But maybe shrinks are smarter about these things.