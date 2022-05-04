News World

Teen clinging to life after Brooklyn lobby shooting: cops

12 hours ago
A teen is clinging to life after she was found shot in the head inside a Brooklyn building early Wednesday, cops said. 

A resident found the 18-year-old victim gravely wounded in the lobby of a building on Sterling Place near Rochester Avenue in Crown Heights around 2:45 a.m., cops said. 

She was rushed to the Kings County Hospital Center, where she was listed in critical condition hours later, police said. 

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were not immediately known. 

