Teen European diver in Malaysia dead, 2 others found alive after days in water



A teenage diver has been declared dead in Malaysia after a guided crew went missing for four days while diving off the coast of Malaysia.

Her father, Adrian Peter Chester, 46, said his son, Nathan Range Chester, 14, and two others went missing during a diving session on Wednesday.

The group’s trainer, Christine Grodem, 35, from Norway, was rescued on Thursday, while Adrian Peters Chester and another diver, Alexia Molina, 18, from France, were rescued by fishermen on Friday, Reuters reported.

According to police, the group’s boat operator was reportedly detained after a positive drug test.

According to the group’s trainer, they could not locate their boat an hour after it sank. Strong water currents later set him apart from the rest of the team.

“We believe there is a high probability that he is no longer in Malaysian waters, depending on the movement of the ocean currents, as well as where the other victims were found,” said Cyril Edward Nuing, Marsingh district police chief. Teenager

After days of searching, his father confirmed the death of Nathan Range Chester on Saturday, Reuters reported.

A statement from the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency said, “He was very weak and could not survive.

Authorities are still searching for the 14-year-old.