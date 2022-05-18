Teen Indicted in Killing of Honor Student Angellyh Yambo – Gadget Clock





An adolescent from the Bronx was indicted in the broad daylight taking pictures loss of life of an honor pupil who was strolling house from faculty when she was killed and two others had been harm.

District Lawyer Darcel Clark mentioned Tuesday that 17-year-old Jeremiah Ryan was indicted on homicide and tried homicide fees for the firing the bullets that took the life of Angellyh Yambo inside blocks of her highschool.

Not less than six shell casings had been recovered from the nook of Saint Ann’s Avenue and East 156th Avenue in the Mott Haven part of the Bronx, the place the 16-year-old Yambo was shot in the chest on April 8. The opposite two college students, each 17, had been shot in the leg and buttocks.

“The defendant, sadly, can be 17 years outdated, and he allegedly used a ‘ghost gun,’ firearm constructed from elements bought on-line, with no serial numbers in order that they don’t seem to be traceable,” Clark mentioned. “These weapons are a serious risk to public security and are getting used in crimes an increasing number of in our metropolis.”

The taking pictures occurred outdoors of the South Bronx Academic Campus, which is house to 2 faculties, Mott Haven Village Prep (the place two of the kids attended) and College Heights Secondary College. The third teen went to College Prep Constitution Excessive College, a brief distance away.

Three highschool college students heading house had been shot in the Bronx, one died from a gunshot wound to her chest, police mentioned. Gadget Clock’s Adam Harding stories.

The three college students, who police mentioned weren’t identified to one another, had just lately been set free of faculty when the shooter opened hearth round 1:45 p.m. that Friday afternoon. Video recovered from the world that captured the lethal barrage of gunfire allegedly reveals the gunman in a heated trade with a bunch of males throughout the road on the intersection. The senior officers mentioned hand gestures made between the boys are “in keeping with gang affiliation.”

Further movies tracked the suspect, Ryan, eastbound on East 156th Avenue the place police positioned him at his residence on East 161th Avenue. Whereas patrolling outdoors the house, police witnessed a black bag thrown out of his window. The 2 senior officers mentioned officers searched the bag and located an unloaded black ghost gun.

Lawyer info for Ryan, who had no earlier prison file, was not instantly obtainable.

Within the days after the taking pictures,Yambo’s mom struggled to search out the phrases to explain the ache of shedding her daughter, who police mentioned was an “unintended goal,” together with the opposite two teenagers.

“I misplaced my life, I misplaced my daughter. I’ve no phrases to say and even categorical to you what I am feeling proper now. I simply cannot,” Yanelli Henrriquez, the teenager’s mom, advised Telemundo 47.