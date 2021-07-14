Teen Patti Gold 6.07 APK for Android – Download



Now play Teen Patti Gold with millions of payers across the globe in real-time. Play anywhere, anytime, and with anyone. Downloading the app gives a reward of 1 Lakh Chips. You can earn more bonuses on Teen Patti Gold than in any other game. Now users can play different variations of Teen Patti Gold which include Joker, Hukam, Muflis, and Royal.

If you feel lucky, try your luck at the Deluxe Table with the ‘Boot’ which is four times the original. The private Table feature allows you to play with your friends and family in private games, hence play the ‘Poker, Andar Bahar, and Rummy” for Free with your friends. Try your luck in the “Teen Patti Tournaments” which are being held in exotic locations like Dubai, Las Vegas, Singapore, Paris, London, and many more across the world.

Features:

A few of the features of this app are as follows.

Play privately with your friends and family, so send them requests using Whatsapp or Messenger.

Offers players to play TeenPatti in their own language. For example English, Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Telugu, Urdu, and Bangla.

Offers Lucky Cards.

Bank robbery.

New and improved interface.

Chat & Gift.

Private room for private matches.

The game runs smoothly even on 2G networks.

No use of real money.

Now TeenPatti allows you to play using a WiFi hotspot also.

You can also join premium tables where you will get greater rewards.

Now play Poker in “Desi Style”. Teen Patti features the Indian version of Poker with 3 cards which in other words is also called “Flush or Flash”. Up to 5 players can play in Teen Patti however the winner is decided by the cards of players and the moves played.

Rankings of cards:

Cards ranking are from high to low in the following grades.

Tail, or Set: Three of the same rank.

Pure Sequence: straight flush or run.

Sequence: straight or run.

Color: flush.

Pair: two cards of the same rank.

High Card.

For more information about the game and rules visit monfrog website.