Teen Rashaun Weaver sentenced in murder of Barnard student Tessa Majors



NEW YORK (WABC) — The ultimate chapter in a murder that rattled New York Metropolis was written Wednesday when the teenager who pleaded responsible in December to fatally stabbing 18-year-old Barnard freshman Tessa Majors in Morningside Park was sentenced to 14-years-to-life in jail.

Rashaun Weaver, who was 14 on the time of the killing in 2019, obtained the agreed-upon sentence.

Majors’ anguished mother and father sat in the entrance row of the courtroom, toes from the then-14 year-old who fatally stabbed their daughter in the theft gone unhealthy as Weaver was despatched to jail for 14-to-life.

Her mother and father “miss her each second of day-after-day,” they mentioned in a press release learn by the prosecutor, Matthew Bogdanos.

“Tess’ mother and father solely get to see their daughter in photographs, movies and the half gentle of their reminiscences,” Bagdanos mentioned.

Weaver sat hunched on the protection desk in a maroon costume shirt and darkish tie. Protection legal professional Jeffrey Lichtman requested to take away his handcuffs. Courtroom officers declined.

Weaver apologized to the household for his “egocentric” and “immature” act and mentioned he would “give something to return in time so it by no means occurred.”

Noting Weaver’s father and different grownup function fashions had been imprisoned, Lichtman referred to as his consumer a “symptom” of a damaged system of repeated incarceration.

“It doesn’t absolve him nevertheless it does clarify,” Lichtman mentioned.

Majors’ mother and father declined to talk after sentencing, strolling out hand in hand.

A relative of Weaver’s yelled “I really like you bro” as Weaver was escorted from the courtroom.

Weaver wielded the knife in a trio of teenagers that every pleaded responsible to their function in the murder. Luchiano Lewis and a juvenile had been beforehand sentenced.

Majors was heading out of Morningside Park when Weaver stabbed her 4 occasions. He later posted a video of him smoking marijuana he had taken from Majors, Bogdanos mentioned.

Majors stumbled up the park steps earlier than she was seen on surveillance video collapsing in opposition to a lamppost, dying on the sidewalk.

ALSO READ | Mom of Burger King worker killed makes sorrowful plea after daughter’s demise

———-

* Get Eyewitness Information Delivered

* Extra Manhattan information

* Ship us a information tip

* Obtain the abc7NY app for breaking information alerts

* Observe us on YouTube