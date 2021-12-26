Teen slams into two people in front of Long Island apartment building, charged with DWI



ISLIP, Long Island (WABC) — An 18-year-old is accused of driving drunk when police say he slammed into two people in front of an apartment building on Long Island.

The suspect had been driving on Union boulevard in Islip when he ran off the road.

A man walking in front of the building was killed and a woman was seriously injured.

Police have not released the names of anyone involved.

The driver has been charged with DWI.

