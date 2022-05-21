Teen sought in 11-year-old shooting death in the Bronx also wanted for 2 robberies
Omar Bojang, 18, allegedly took half in the muggings of two males final month, also in the Bronx. The victims had been each lured via on-line promoting platforms.
Bojang was allegedly driving a scooter final Monday that was carrying the gunman who killed Kyhara Tay, 11.
The alleged gunman, who’s simply 15, was arrested.
Bojang stays on the free.
