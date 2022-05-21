Teen sought in 11-year-old shooting death in the Bronx also wanted for 2 robberies



LONGWOOD, The Bronx — Police now say a teen sought in the stray-bullet killing of an 11-year-old woman in the Bronx is also wanted for two gunpoint robberies.

Omar Bojang, 18, allegedly took half in the muggings of two males final month, also in the Bronx. The victims had been each lured via on-line promoting platforms.

Bojang was allegedly driving a scooter final Monday that was carrying the gunman who killed Kyhara Tay, 11.

The alleged gunman, who’s simply 15, was arrested.

Bojang stays on the free.

