Teen suspect arraigned, victim identified following shooting near NYC high school



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A man has been charged and charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a teenage girl who walked home from school and was hit by a stray bullet during a street dispute in New York City on Saturday.

New York Police Department officials have announced the arrest of Jeremiah Ryan, 17, on charges of murder, attempted murder and possession of a criminal weapon in the shooting death of 16-year-old Angelih Yambo on Friday.

Ryan’s parents were in the courtroom because he was ordered without bail until his next court appearance Monday, the New York Post reported.

NYC High School Shooting: 17-year-old arrested, charged with murder

The shooting began just before 1:45 p.m. ET on the corner of East 156th Street and St. Anne’s Avenue outside the South Bronx Educational Campus.

Another 16-year-old girl was injured in the leg and a 17-year-old boy was injured in the buttocks. Both are expected to survive.

At a press conference on Saturday New York Police Department (NYPD) The shooter is described as an “enthusiastic person.”

The NYC shooting outside the Bronx school killed the teenager, injuring two others

Deputy Chief of Police Timothy McCormack expressed frustration with the situation in the case.

“We have two families that are now completely destroyed – the family of our victim and the family of our shooter,” McCormack said. She described the suspect’s mother as “a hard-working woman” who had “no contact with the police” before the child’s arrest.

Police said the gunfight began after Ryan and another man pointed at each other across a crossroads. The teenagers, who were injured, were walking home from school on the sidewalk, police said.

Police are investigating whether Ryan, who has no criminal record, was using a so-called “ghost gun”, a homemade firearm that could be made from parts bought online without a serial number. A total of six rounds were fired, they said.

Gadget Clock’ Julia Musto, Stephanie Pagons, Louis Cassiano and The Associated Press contributed to this report.