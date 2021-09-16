Teen trader Suyash Rai tattoos: Kishwar Merchant and Suyash Rai have their newborn son’s name tattooed on Nirver’s neck:

Kishwar Merchant and Suyash Rai have recently become parents and both have tattooed their son’s name on their son’s neck. Kishwar and Suyash also shared a tattoo video on Instagram.

Sharing the video, Kishwar says that while his son Nirvar was asleep, he did something exciting in between.





Kishwar became a mother in August last month. On August 27, 2021, Kishwar and Suyash welcomed their baby Rai. Kishwar shared the post and said that he has named his son ‘Nirvair’. The name Nirvar means one who has no enemies.



Kishwar also shared a video with this post and wrote in it, Nirbhau Mancha’s son ‘Nirver’ .. Hello World .. Meet ‘Nirver Rai’. ‘Hello World .. Meet Nirver Rai’ is sharing this video. In addition, Suyash also said that he is very happy to be a father.



On the day of Janmashtami, Kishwar came home from the hospital with his son and also shared a beautiful video of welcoming the little guest. His welcome video was making headlines on social media. We will tell you that the two got married in 2016 and after a long wait they became parents.