Teenage Girl Climbs Tree To Avoid Getting Vaccinated, video viral

The vaccination crew had reached Mankari village within the district. On getting details about this, the lady ran away from her home and climbed a tree to cover from the physician. Then, the well being staff who administered the vaccine began chasing the younger girl.

Vaccination marketing campaign is happening in full swing in all of the states to struggle the corona virus epidemic. The federal government is operating numerous campaigns for this. Particularly, in rural areas, medical staff are doing door-to-door work of making use of vaccine doses. On the identical time, there have been many such circumstances the place folks have been seen shying away from taking the dose of the vaccine. One such case has come to mild in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh the place a younger girl climbs a tree for concern of vaccine. A video of that is changing into more and more viral on social media.

The vaccination crew had reached Mankari village within the district. On getting details about this, the lady ran away from her home and climbed a tree to cover from the physician. Then, the well being staff who administered the vaccine began chasing the younger girl. Within the video going viral, the well being employee is seen standing beneath the tree and ready for it to descend. She is repeatedly asking the lady to get down from the tree.

Different villagers current there are additionally asking the lady to get down. After many efforts, the lady comes down from the tree and is given a dose of vaccine. The video of a woman climbing a tree for concern of vaccine is now changing into fiercely viral on social media. Individuals are commenting on this in several methods.

Thus far, greater than 156 crore corona vaccines have been administered throughout the nation within the battle in opposition to Corona. On the identical time, greater than 10 crore Kovid vaccines have been administered in Madhya Pradesh. In response to the data, greater than 5 crore 63 lakh folks have been given the primary dose of the vaccine and greater than 5 crore 8 lakh folks have been given each the doses of the vaccine. Other than this, if we discuss precaution dosage, then greater than 2 lakh 68 thousand folks have been given its dose.