Teenager murdered for ransom of one million, two arrested; Incident in Burari area of ​​North Delhi

An 18-year-old boy was murdered in North Delhi’s Burari area for a ransom of 10 lakhs. The young man was called on the pretext of a birthday party. Taking quick action, the police arrested two accused. The search for the rest is on. Police said the accused Gopal (19) and Sushil (19), residents of Burari, were inspired by the Hindi film ‘Apharan’. Police said the accused took the victim with them to a birthday party and hatched a conspiracy to kidnap the victim and demand a ransom of Rs 10 lakh.

Northern District Deputy Commissioner of Police Sagar Singh Kalsi said on Friday that the police had received information on January 23, in which Chandan had informed about the missing of 18-year-old Rohan, a student of class 11, resident of Vihar Burari. A senior police officer said that Rohan’s father said that he runs a business.

Rohan had left for a birthday party with his friend Gopal at around 6 pm on Sunday, but did not return. When Gopal was contacted, he told that Rohan had left the party at around 10 pm. The official said the location of Rohan’s mobile phone was found in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad. Around 200 CCTV footages were scanned and analyzed during the investigation.

Police registered a case and started investigation. Kalsi said that in this case three different teams of SHO Burari Rajendra Singh were deployed under the supervision of ACP Swagat R Patil. One team was investigating solely on the basis of technical surveillance. The second team was investigating on the basis of local intelligence, while the third team was investigating outside Delhi after taking information from the family members of the missing boy.

As the investigation progressed, the local intelligence team came to know that the missing boy had no bad habits or quarrels with anyone, prompting the police to suspect that Rohan had been kidnapped. Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said, “Suspect Gopal was caught and questioned from Burari on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. During interrogation, he told the entire incident of Rohan’s kidnapping and murder. The DCP said that based on Gopal’s statement, Rohan’s body was recovered from a land in Harit Vihar, Burari.

