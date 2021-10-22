Tefl Certificate Abroad: TEFL Certification: What is TEFL? Learn how to apply the course and its benefits – tefl certificate, qualification and how to apply the course

If you like English and want to teach English abroad, you need to get a TEFL certificate from an accredited academy. Nowadays e-learning has made distance learning very affordable and easy, TEFL certification is no exception. Today thousands of people are getting TEFL certificate through online. However, many times candidates are unable to choose the right online program and fall victim to fraud.

Learn what TEFL is (What is TEFL)

Nowadays, there are many courses like TEFL, TESL and TESOL, which seem to be the same but there is a slight difference in all of them. TEFL stands for (Teaching English as a Foreign Language). This includes teaching non-English readers to read, write and speak English. In general, you need to TEFL to secure a position to teach English. The TEFL Certificate is a qualification earned upon successful completion of the TEFL program, the use of which most people want to teach English online or abroad. This certification confirms that you have received professional level training in accordance with internationally recognized TEFL standards.

How long does TEFL certification last?

The biggest advantage of the TEFL certificate is that it never expires. It is accepted all over the world. It takes a course of 120 hours to obtain a TEFL certificate. Although there is no set time to complete them during the online TEFL course, it can take anywhere from a few months to a year. Therefore, before taking your online TEFL course, find out how long it will take.

The cost of obtaining a TEFL certificate

Online TEFL proofs are usually the lowest priced, costing between $ 300 and $ 500. In-house site events are a little more expensive, they are usually between $ 1,000 and 2,000 per month. Getting a TEFL certificate offline abroad may be more difficult, but the course fee is lower.

How to get a TEFL certificate



1. Shop online

First check the courses that are online for you, your decision to choose TEFL certification program can have a big impact on your study abroad, read the reviews and if you have any specific questions. To talk to providers, meet in person. First.

2. How to start the course

If you are having difficulty starting a course, know that most course counselors also offer counseling services. Counselors can help guide you through the application process, check your age, citizenship, and make sure you meet academic requirements. You can also do an interview for this.

3. Take the course with determination

Prioritize your course. Your success depends on how strong and consistent you are, so get all the materials you need and give what you have. Don’t forget that the more successful you are, the more positive your students will be.

