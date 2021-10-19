Tej Pratap took a jibe at Modi government on Kashmir violence saying double engine failed and said people of Bihar in bad condition

Expressing anger over the ongoing violence in Kashmir and the killing of people from other states including Bihar, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tej Pratap Yadav took a jibe at the Modi government. He called the government of double engine a failure and said that the people of Bihar are in bad condition. He tweeted and wrote, “There is tension on the border, Biharis are in bad condition in Kashmir, there is elections in Uttar Pradesh, only then the jawans and farmers of my country are in bad condition! #fail double engine”

Recently, during an army operation, terrorists killed outside civilians in Jammu and Kashmir. Shot a hawker from Bihar in Idgah area of ​​Srinagar. The name of the deceased was Arvind Kumar Sah. He A state in Eastern India K was a resident of Banka district and used to make a living by selling pani puri. In the second incident, terrorists shot dead a person named Sagir Ahmed in Pulwama on Saturday itself. Sagir, a resident of UP, used to work as a carpenter. Terrorists have killed 8 civilians in Kashmir since October 2.

On the other hand, eight people were killed in the violence that took place in Lakhimpur Kheri in UP. In this, the son of the Union Minister of State for Home is accused of crushing the common people to death with his car. Taking all this, RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav took a jibe at the Modi government and wrote that the atmosphere is bad everywhere.

However, people are questioning his taunt. Everything is not going well in his own party and family also. There is a cold war-like atmosphere between Tej Pratap Yadav and his brother Tejashwi Yadav for a long time. Due to this two factions have also formed within the family. Even in the party, many people are supporters of Tejashwi Yadav and many others are in favor of Tej Pratap Yadav. However, people on both sides are not missing out on targeting each other.

Meanwhile, Tej Pratap Yadav accused the Nitish Kumar government of Bihar of running on a double engine and said that the state is not able to handle you. He has also accused of laxity in development work in Bihar.