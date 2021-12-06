Tej Pratap Yadav bought Iphone for Girl Who Selling Pen on Street At Patna

Tej Pratap Yadav, son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, gave an expensive phone to a girl selling pens on the road. Its video is being shared fiercely on social media.

Tej Pratap Yadav, son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, gave an expensive phone to a girl selling pens on the road. Its video is being shared fiercely on social media. In fact, on Saturday, Tej Pratap Yadav had left for some work on the boring road of Patna. Then his eyes fell on Medha, a poor girl selling pens in the market. When he started talking to the girl, he came to know that Medha’s father drives an auto and she does not go to school. Tej Pratap gave his mobile number to the girl with the intention of helping, when Medha told that she did not have a mobile.

Hearing this, Tej Pratap’s heart sank and he took the girl to a shop there and bought the girl a new iPhone. After this he told the girl to study diligently. Till then Medha did not know who was going to gift her the iPhone.

It is seen in the video that Tej Pratap gives the phone to the girl, then tells her to study a lot, after which he returns the price of the pen and pen he bought from her and says that now do not sell the pen and study with these pens. At the same time, people are appreciating this behavior of Tej Pratap on social media.

Tej Bhaiya was born in the wrong family.

Tej Bhaiya was walking in Patna, when a girl selling pen came, brother asked if you study, then the girl did not say, I do not have a phone, online class is going on that is why she does not study.

Tej Bhaiya immediately gave his iPhone to him and told him to study now. pic.twitter.com/u3iSunpNR8 — Hum Log We The People (@humlogindia) December 5, 2021

Tej Pratap is known for his unique style. His love for children has also been seen many times. On the occasion of his birthday in the year 2018, Tej Pratap stayed with Dalit children for the whole day. He had cut cakes with poor Dalit children and fed everyone with his own hands, after which gave gifts to the children.

Recently he had also reached the slum areas of Patna. Here too he was seen interacting with the children for hours. He was visiting different slum areas and meeting the children.