Tej Pratap Yadav Educational Qualifications: Find out how much you have read Tej Pratap Yadav: Find out the true qualifications of Tejpratap Yadav who calls himself a captain among the supporters.

Tej Pratap, the eldest son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, often makes headlines because of his statements or special style. Once again Lalu’s red revealed something, after which the round of discussion has begun. In fact, Tej Pratap Yadav said, he used to fly small planes. Not only that, he also claimed, ‘Captain appears in front of my name. My name is Captain Tej Pratap but I don’t call him Captain. After his revelation, everyone wants to know how much he studied.Before we go on to say what the educational qualifications of former Health Minister and Hasanpur MLA Tej Pratap are, let us know what he said at the Student Janashakti Parishad meeting. The eldest son of the RJD supremo said, ‘I have experience flying small planes. We had filled out the form in the Indian Air Force, I was also selected. The training at Bihar Flying Institute is two years and three years. We have two years of training. We have flown a small ship. Cessna was the plane. The name is Cessna. Cessna 172. The coach was Captain Shivprakash. He further said, ‘Before entering politics, he wanted to join the army. My name is Captain Tej Pratap but I don’t call him Captain.

Questions are being raised about how much he studied after Tej Pratap’s claim. Is there really a captain next to his name? According to the information received, Tej Pratap Yadav is a 12th passer. After this he entered college but did not succeed. He failed and then dropped out of the study.

Tej Pratap became a minister in 2015, this time as an MLA from Hasanpur

However, in the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Tej Pratap Mahua won the Assembly seat and became an MLA. Then in 2015, in the cabinet of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, he got the responsibility as the Minister of Health, Water Resources and Environment. However, when Nitish Kumar formed the government with the BJP, this government fell after about two years. Tej Pratap contested from Hasanpur constituency in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections and later became an MLA.

RJD distances itself from Tejpratap

Tej Pratap is 12th and his younger brother Tejaswi Yadav is 9th. However, nowadays things are coming up that not everything is right between Tej Pratap and Tejaswi. RJD itself has distanced itself from Tejpratap. Lalu Prasad is also said to be angry with him after he revolted against the party. He is not participating in any party function nor is his name being mentioned.