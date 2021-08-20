Tej Pratap Yadav: Tej Pratap speaks between RJD and Ghamasan, Arjun Krishna’s pair will not be broken

Bihar’s main opposition party, the RJD, does not seem to be stopping the political upheaval. Tej Pratap Yadav, the eldest son of party chief Lalu Yadav, is constantly seen in a fierce manner. On Friday, he alleged that he could not speak properly during his visit to Bhau Tejaswi. For this, he targeted Sanjay Yadav, Tejaswi Yadav’s political advisor. He said that the two brothers were discussing that Sanjay Yadav had left with Tejaswi. Meanwhile, Lalu K Lal on Saturday once again addressed Tejaswi Yadav as a pair of Arjun and Krishna.

Tej Pratap Yadav tweeted on Saturday morning. In it he wrote simply – ‘No matter how much you conspire, you will not be able to break this Krishna-Arjuna pair!’ Through this tweet, he made it clear that he will be with his brother Tejaswi Yadav at every stage. Although, he did not directly target anyone, but everyone is understanding who has his point.

In fact, the manner in which Akash Yadav, the eldest son of RJD chief Tej Pratap Yadav, was removed from the post of student RJD president was stunned. He directly targeted Tejaswi Yadav’s close friend and political adviser Sanjay Yadav. Tej Pratap believes that Jagdanand Singh removed Akash Yadav at the behest of Sanjay Yadav. The Hasanpur MLA has also lashed out at the party’s state president Jagdanand Singh.

As a result, Tejpratap Yadav has come in a terrible form

Tej Pratap Yadav seems very angry at Jagdanand Singh’s statement in which he asked – Who is Tej Pratap? Reacting to this, former minister and Hasanpur MLA Tej Pratap Yadav had said, “Jagdanand Singh does not know that I am also Lalu Prasad’s son.” He had also said that the removal of the student RJD president was against the party’s constitution. If the decision is not reversed, he will take the matter to court. If Jagdanand Singh wanted to remove the student RJD president, he could have spoken to me once.

Tejaswi also gave an ultimatum to his elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav

On the other hand, the battle that started in the Lalu family now seems to be reaching its final stage. Tejaswi Yadav suddenly left for Delhi on Friday evening. Earlier, he had said that there should be discipline in the party, whether it is a brother or someone else. “If Tejpratap is my elder brother, it is a different matter,” Tejaswi said. This is a rite of passage that is given to us by our parents. Be disciplined. Everyone in the party should follow discipline. At the same time, when Tejaswi was asked about Tej Pratap’s displeasure, he said that ‘displeasure keeps on happening’.

