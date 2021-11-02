Tej Pratap’s anger erupted after the defeat at Kusheshwar Asthan, Congress’s glory in Himachal, on the other hand, NDA created a ruckus in the North-East- Bihar NDA rocked the north-east

Targeting Bihar RJD chief Jagdanand, Sunil Singh and Sanjay Yadav, Tej Pratap said that these people are responsible for the party’s defeat. He also said that those who fought the brothers should now go out of the party and see their own way.

On the other hand, giving a big blow to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Himachal Pradesh, the Congress has won the Mandi Lok Sabha seat along with Fatehpur, Arki and Jubal-Kotkhai. Voting for the by-elections to all the four seats was held on October 30. According to the election results declared by the Election Commission on Tuesday, the Congress has retained its Fatehpur and Arki seats, while the Jubal-Kotkhai seat has been snatched from the BJP.

Former Chief Minister late Virbhadra Singh’s wife and Congress candidate Pratibha Singh defeated BJP’s Kaushal Thakur from Mandi Lok Sabha seat. Kaushal has fought Kargil war. BJP had given him a ticket on this basis, but the bet did not play out. Ram Swaroop Sharma of BJP won the Mandi Lok Sabha seat by a margin of over 4 lakh votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The loss of the seat is a setback for the party. On the other hand, Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur, while accepting the defeat, said that inflation was a major reason, due to which people were unhappy.

However, good news has come for the BJP from the North-East. Here NDA has won a great victory. By-elections were held for five seats in Assam. All these seats were won by the BJP-led coalition. CM Hemant Biswa Sarma said that now BJP is a national party. The party can win in any state. He said that the candidates of BJP-backed parties won the elections with a much bigger margin than the general elections. The people of North-East have expressed confidence in PM Modi.

Former footballer E Lyngdoh has won on a United Democratic Party ticket in North-East’s Meghalaya. BJP’s Sagyogi Party NPP won one seat and is ahead on the other. MNF has won in Mizoram. Voting was held for five assembly seats in Assam, four in Bengal, three each in MP, Meghalaya, Himachal, two each in Bihar, Rajasthan, Karnataka and one each in Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Mizoram and Telangana. . By-elections were also held for the Lok Sabha seats of Dadra Nagar Haveli, Mandi and Khandwa.