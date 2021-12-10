Tejashwi is a stigma, welcome with shoes if he comes to Bihar – Mama Sadhu Yadav furious over marriage with Christian girl- Stigma is stunning, welcome with shoes if you come to Bihar

The sage looked so angry that even Tejashwi’s newlyweds were called the dancers of the beer bar.

On the marriage of Tejashwi Yadav, the entire Lalu family was seen swinging with joy, but his maternal uncle Sadhu Yadav, who once fed the young leader in his lap, is very upset. So much so that he even called Tejashwi a stigma. The anger is so much on him that on asking questions about marriage, he said that if he comes to Bihar, welcome him with shoes. It discounted the name.

Lalu Yadav’s brother-in-law asked why he married a Christian girl. Why Tejashwi did not marry in his own religion. Why didn’t you marry a girl of your caste? He claims that there is a lot of anger among the Yadavs for this. Sadhu Yadav said that Lalu saw everything in the marriage of his daughters. Lalu Yadav always kept the family in mind, then how did he make such a big mistake in Tejashwi Yadav’s marriage.

Sadhu Yadav said that Yadav society considered Lalu and his family as its leaders, but Tejashwi shattered Yadav’s dream. Now leave the dream of Tejashwi Chief Minister, because he has become a Christian, not a Yadav. The sage looked so angry that even Tejashwi’s newlyweds were called the dancers of the beer bar.

Sadhu Yadav said that Lalu Yadav remained in power for years on the basis of Yadavs, but now the same Yadav society will oppose Tejashwi Yadav. Was there a shortage of girl in Yadav society, Tejashwi married a girl of Christian religion. He said that they appeal to the people of Bihar to ask for votes, but choose a girl of a non-religion from another state for marriage. Bihar is not the grandson of Lalu Yadav. People here will give them the answer.

He said that if everything was fine then why did they get married stealthily in Delhi. Why didn’t you call everyone? His question was that when Tejashwi was asked about this girl in the assembly, he had said that someone had taken a selfie while playing cricket. He cheated the people of Bihar.

Sadhu Yadav also attacked Jagdanand Singh. He said that Jagdanand Singh is the only one to destroy the family. We have watered the Rashtriya Janata Dal. But these people are bent on ruining the party.