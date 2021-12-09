Tejashwi Yadav Marry With School Friend Rachel Godinho RJD Leader Wife With Become Rajeshwari Yadav After Marriage

Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son Tejashwi Yadav has tied the knot with his old friend Rachael. His wife has been an air hostess.

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav tied the knot with his old friend Rachael on Thursday. Both were married in Delhi, in which apart from the veterans associated with the political world, special friends were involved. Tejashwi Yadav and Rachael Godinho took seven rounds at Sainik Farms in the capital Delhi. It is being told that Tejashwi Yadav’s wife Rachael will be known as ‘Rajeshwari Yadav’ after marriage. Photos related to their wedding are also becoming fiercely viral on social media.

Tejashwi Yadav’s sister Rohini Acharya also shared pictures from the RJD leader’s wedding on social media, and also blessed her brother and sister-in-law. Sharing the photo, Rohini Acharya wrote, “We are not close, yet my blessings are with both of you. Many congratulations to Tutu and Rachel. Wishing you lots of happiness.”

In the pictures shared by Rohini Acharya, Tejashwi Yadav and his wife were seen performing wedding rituals. On this special occasion of marriage, where Tejashwi Yadav appeared in silk kurta pajama, while his wife i.e. Rachel appeared in a red lehenga.

We are not near yet my blessings are with both of you?? congratulations tutu nd Rachel ?Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness!?? pic.twitter.com/JF567vMqyL — Rohini Acharya (@RohiniAcharya2) December 9, 2021

Who is Tejashwi Yadav’s wife: Tejashwi Yadav’s wife Rachael hails from Rewari district of Haryana. She has been an airhostess and was living in Vasant Kunj area of ​​Delhi these days. Talking about him, the senior RJD leader had said that he only knew that the bride studied with Tejashwi Yadav in DPS located in RK Puram, Delhi.

50 people who attended the wedding: According to media reports, about 50 special friends and family members attended Tejashwi Yadav’s wedding. Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple Yadav were also among the guests.

According to RJD sources, Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son’s marriage was done in a hurry due to his health. Tejashwi Yadav himself also wanted that not many people attend his marriage. He took this decision regarding the increasing cases of Omicron.