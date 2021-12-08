Tejashwi Yadav will be engaged in Delhi, know who is his bride?

Lalu Prasad Yadav, the most direct leader of Bihar’s politics, whose stature is also very big in national politics, his son Tejashwi Yadav is engaged in Delhi tomorrow i.e. on December 9.

Tejashwi Yadav, former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, will get engaged tomorrow. As soon as this news came, people started speculating that who is the girl who is going to become Tejashwi Yadav’s life partner. It is reported that Tejashwi’s bride-to-be is from Haryana and she has already been visiting Lalu Prasad’s house.

Lalu Prasad Yadav, the most direct leader of Bihar’s politics, whose stature is also very big in national politics, his son Tejashwi Yadav is engaged in Delhi tomorrow i.e. on December 9. As soon as the news of the engagement came, the curiosity of the people increased that after all, who is the bride to be of this young leader.

The name of the girl has not been made public by the family yet. People are speculating that this marriage is taking place in a normal family. Along with this, it is also news that the girl has already been visiting Lalu Prasad’s house. Tejashwi’s elder brother Tej Pratap, who has an outspoken opinion on everything, is also silent on this matter. Some people are also saying that a daughter of Lalu Prasad has also got married in Haryana, so maybe this relationship is related to the same family.

Seeing the preparations for the engagement, Lalu Prasad’s entire family has reached Delhi, Lalu Prasad’s daughter Misa Bharti is watching the entire preparations for this engagement to be held in Delhi. Since the engagement ceremony will be held in Delhi, it will be interesting to see which political figures attend it.

There is news that Lalu Prasad’s health is better than before, that is why the engagement ceremony is being done and tomorrow the date of marriage can also be fixed in the engagement itself. The eyes of the whole country are going to be on this engagement ceremony that after all, who is the girl who is going to become the life partner of Tejashwi Yadav.