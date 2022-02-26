Tejasswi Prakash & Karan Kundrra romance in new song ‘Rula Deti Hai’ poster out now. Tejasswi Prakash & Karan Kundrra romantic song Rula Deti Hai poster released

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the most loved pair in the entertainment world and now the couple is all set to win over their fans with their upcoming song ‘Rula Deti Hai’ from ‘Desi Music Factory’. The music banner has released the poster of the song in which Tejasswi and Karan’s smileless faces express the rift between them. ‘Rula Deti Hai’ is their first project after Bigg Boss season 15 in which they will be seen together. The pair won the hearts of the audience during Bigg Boss season 15 and now it is expected that the audience will give them their full love in this song too.

The pair witnessed many ups and downs during the reality show and now it will be interesting to see what kind of chemistry they spread in the song. The song ‘Rula Deti Hai’ is written by Rana Sotal and sung by Yasar Desai and music composed by Rajat Nagpal. This is a romantic song full of pain, which has been shot in Goa.

Regarding the poster release of this song, Tejashwi Prakash says, “Karan and I have been waiting for the opportunity to work with each other and the people who have given us so much love are also waiting to see us together. When will we work together. I am very glad that we are coming through ‘Rula Deti Hai’. It is a heartwarming song which has been shot in Goa. I loved both my company and the song. I am curious to know how much love the audience gives to it.”

