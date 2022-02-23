Entertainment

Tejasswi Prakash Naagin 6 entry in Ormax Media Trp top 10 show this week list. Tejasswi Prakash Naagin 6 entry in Ormax Media Trp top 10 show this week

31 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Tejasswi Prakash Naagin 6 entry in Ormax Media Trp top 10 show this week list. Tejasswi Prakash Naagin 6 entry in Ormax Media Trp top 10 show this week
Written by admin
Tejasswi Prakash Naagin 6 entry in Ormax Media Trp top 10 show this week list. Tejasswi Prakash Naagin 6 entry in Ormax Media Trp top 10 show this week

Tejasswi Prakash Naagin 6 entry in Ormax Media Trp top 10 show this week list. Tejasswi Prakash Naagin 6 entry in Ormax Media Trp top 10 show this week

breadcrumb

Television

oi-Prachi Dixit

,

This time a big change has been seen in the TRP list of TV shows. The list of Ormax Media has appeared in the TRP list of the seventh week. According to which Tejashwi Prakash and Simba Nagpal’s show Naagin 6 has made a strong entry among the top 10 shows. Also, the show Anupama has lost its number 1 place.

Let us tell you how Naagin 6 TV show is making a splash on TRP with its arrival. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has got the number 1 place. This show has been continuously occupying the number 1 spot in this list. Then it is the turn of number 2. Viewers are liking the story of Anupama’s progress in life from the beginning.

Naagin 6

Rupali Ganguly’s show is at number 2 because of this. On hearing the name of the comedy show on TV, The Kapil Sharma Show comes which is on this week number 3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the rating has brought her from No.5 to No.4. Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya are closely related to each other. Kumkum Bhagya is at No. 5 and Kundali Bhagya is at No. 6 on TRP instead of No. The romance of Udariyaan TV show has taken the show from No.10 to No.7.

After this comes the turn of Bhagyalakshmi TV show which remains at number 8. Shilpa Shetty’s show India’s Got Talent is keeping its hold at number 9. In the end, the one who has taken his strong entry is Naagin 6. The story of Tejashwi Prakash and Simba Nagpal saving this world is weighing the audience. After this week’s episode telecast, it is expected that Naagin 6 can improve its lead in TRP even more. Tejasswi Prakash’s Naagin look will be shown this week. The glimpse of which is shown in the promo.

  • naagin12 1645442509

    Naagin 6: Tejasswi Prakash – Simba Nagpal’s pair became a hit among fans, the bride became so beautiful

  • naagin6 1644903164

    Every stars of Naagin 6 got so much fee, Tejashwi Prakash’s magic worked, earning millions, know details

  • naagin6 review 1644825780

    Naagin 6 Review: The first episode of the show got a lot of love from the fans, Tejashwi – Impressed by Simmba’s chemistry

  • teja1 1644817379

    Tejasswi Prakash’s sexiest photoshoot surfaced on the internet after Naagin 6, will get injured

  • naagins of televisions 11 1644430991

    I know there is going to be a lot of abuse – Ekta Kapoor on Tejaswi Prakash starrer Naagin 6

  • shilpa shetty tejasswi 1643565191

    Shilpa Shetty called Tejashwi Prakash a serpent, said this for sister Shamita Shetty

  • cvr 1643476385

    Bigg Boss 15 Finale Day 1 Live- Rashmi Desai, Shamita Shetty and Tejashwi’s fight continues due to the finale race!

  • tejasswi prakash shamita karan 1643125250

    Shamita Shetty sitting on her back to give a massage to Karan Kundrra, Tejashwi dragged her down, questioned the character

  • untitled15 1637313794

    Bigg Boss 15: Why Tejashwi got upset with Nishant-Rajiv, Nishant Bhatt changed the whole game!

  • karantejaswi 1636461124

    Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra – Kamya Punjabi got angry after seeing Tejashwi’s love story, said – you are not in the race

  • salman khan tejaswi prakash 1635682650

    Bigg Boss 15: Tejashwi misbehaves with Salman Khan, the actor immediately reminded the place

  • jaypr 1634724915

    Bigg Boss 15 Promo: Because of Karan Kundrra, Jai Bhanushali-Tejashwi fight

english summary

Here read Tejasswi Prakash Naagin 6 entry in Ormax Media Trp top 10 show, here read top 10 show list in details

Story first published: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 17:42 [IST]

#Tejasswi #Prakash #Naagin #entry #Ormax #Media #Trp #top #show #week #list #Tejasswi #Prakash #Naagin #entry #Ormax #Media #Trp #top #show #week

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Fast 9 Box Office Collection: Fast 9 Box Office Collection Sets Records in US Earned 519 Crores in the Weekend

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment