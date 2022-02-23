Tejasswi Prakash Naagin 6 entry in Ormax Media Trp top 10 show this week list. Tejasswi Prakash Naagin 6 entry in Ormax Media Trp top 10 show this week

Television oi-Prachi Dixit

This time a big change has been seen in the TRP list of TV shows. The list of Ormax Media has appeared in the TRP list of the seventh week. According to which Tejashwi Prakash and Simba Nagpal’s show Naagin 6 has made a strong entry among the top 10 shows. Also, the show Anupama has lost its number 1 place.

Let us tell you how Naagin 6 TV show is making a splash on TRP with its arrival. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has got the number 1 place. This show has been continuously occupying the number 1 spot in this list. Then it is the turn of number 2. Viewers are liking the story of Anupama’s progress in life from the beginning.

Rupali Ganguly’s show is at number 2 because of this. On hearing the name of the comedy show on TV, The Kapil Sharma Show comes which is on this week number 3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the rating has brought her from No.5 to No.4. Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya are closely related to each other. Kumkum Bhagya is at No. 5 and Kundali Bhagya is at No. 6 on TRP instead of No. The romance of Udariyaan TV show has taken the show from No.10 to No.7.

After this comes the turn of Bhagyalakshmi TV show which remains at number 8. Shilpa Shetty’s show India’s Got Talent is keeping its hold at number 9. In the end, the one who has taken his strong entry is Naagin 6. The story of Tejashwi Prakash and Simba Nagpal saving this world is weighing the audience. After this week’s episode telecast, it is expected that Naagin 6 can improve its lead in TRP even more. Tejasswi Prakash’s Naagin look will be shown this week. The glimpse of which is shown in the promo.

Naagin 6: Tejasswi Prakash – Simba Nagpal’s pair became a hit among fans, the bride became so beautiful

Every stars of Naagin 6 got so much fee, Tejashwi Prakash’s magic worked, earning millions, know details

Naagin 6 Review: The first episode of the show got a lot of love from the fans, Tejashwi – Impressed by Simmba’s chemistry

Tejasswi Prakash’s sexiest photoshoot surfaced on the internet after Naagin 6, will get injured

I know there is going to be a lot of abuse – Ekta Kapoor on Tejaswi Prakash starrer Naagin 6

Shilpa Shetty called Tejashwi Prakash a serpent, said this for sister Shamita Shetty

Bigg Boss 15 Finale Day 1 Live- Rashmi Desai, Shamita Shetty and Tejashwi’s fight continues due to the finale race!

Shamita Shetty sitting on her back to give a massage to Karan Kundrra, Tejashwi dragged her down, questioned the character

Bigg Boss 15: Why Tejashwi got upset with Nishant-Rajiv, Nishant Bhatt changed the whole game!

Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra – Kamya Punjabi got angry after seeing Tejashwi’s love story, said – you are not in the race

Bigg Boss 15: Tejashwi misbehaves with Salman Khan, the actor immediately reminded the place

Bigg Boss 15 Promo: Because of Karan Kundrra, Jai Bhanushali-Tejashwi fight

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews READ Also Surveen Chawla Shared Her Casting Couch Experience Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary Here read Tejasswi Prakash Naagin 6 entry in Ormax Media Trp top 10 show, here read top 10 show list in details

Story first published: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 17:42 [IST]