Tejasswi Prakash refused to kiss Karan Kundrra on screen the actress herself revealed

‘Bigg Boss 15’ fame Tejashwi Prakash recently gave an interview, in which he told that he refused to kiss Karan on screen.

‘Bigg Boss 15’ fame Tejashwi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been in tremendous headlines these days. Both are hot topics on social media at the moment. In fact, recently Tejashwi was interviewed by a website, in which he told how Karan is an ‘insecure lover’. Along with this, he also told that he had stopped Karan from kissing on-screen.

On the other hand, Karan said that he has no problem in doing such a scene, but I was sure that he would not be okay with it. The actor recently wrote a post on Twitter about how he has read some negative things about himself and he knows no one will defend him.

While playing the role of a supportive girlfriend, Tejashwi wrote a post for Karan on Twitter, ‘Blessed are those who find partners. It’s sad when jokes are turned into hate. I am good with love, whoever wants can choose their negative. Karan Kundrra you are perfect, and I am one lucky girl’.

To his tweet, Karan replied ‘joke is on me’ and added snapshots of articles calling him ‘Insecure’. However, he deleted this tweet immediately.

Recently, while talking to Indianexpress.com, Tejashwi Prakash told about his wedding plans with Karan Kundrra. While not revealing much about their relationship, they shared how Karan has claimed that he will tie the knot in March this year.

Blessed are those who find companionship. And it’s sad when a joke is turned into ‘toxicity’. I am good with love, those who want to can choose their negativity! @kkundrra you are perfect, and I’m one lucky gal! — Tejasswi Prakash (@itsmetejasswi) February 10, 2022

Tejashwi had said that ‘he will get married in March’. I don’t know who the girl will be. But he was sure that everything was already ready for the wedding. Karan has also made it clear to me that if your parents do not agree, I will run away with you. He further laughed and said ‘I don’t think I have any option left’.

Let us tell you, Tejashwi Prakash and Karan Kundrra came close during their stay in ‘Bigg Boss 15’ house and their romance was also seen in the show. The chemistry of both of them in Bigg Boss was also very much liked by the fans.