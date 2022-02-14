Tejasswi Prakash sexy hot naagin 6 photo viral bigg boss 15 winner boyfriend karan kundrra.Tejasswi Prakash sexy hot naagin 6 photo viral bigg boss 15 winner boyfriend karan kundrra

Tejasswi Prakash Naagin 6

With Naagin 6, Tejashwi Prakash has once again prepared to rule the TRP of TV. Naagin has always been a topper in the list of TRPs. This Ekta Kapoor show has been a super hit every year and through Nayi Naagin tells the story of a unique world on TV with many twists and amazing VFX.

Tejasswi Prakash’s hot photoshoot

After the premiere of Naagin 6, people on the internet are going viral with many different looks pictures of Tejasswi Prakash. By the way, before Naagin 6, Tejashwi has appeared in lead roles in TV shows like Swaragini and Sanskar.

Tejashwi Prakash after Big Boss 15

Apart from being a popular actress, Tejashwi Prakash has also completed her engineering studies. Tejashwi Prakash had revealed during Bigg Boss 15 that she had dated someone but their relationship was not right. At present, the pair of Tejashwi and Karan Kundra was called fake in Bigg Boss. She is proving to be a hit after coming out of the house.

Tejaswi Prakash’s hottest look

Before Karan Kundra and Tejashwi Prakash’s name was also associated with Shivin Narang. At the moment it is clear that Tejashwi Prakash has only good friendship with Shivin Narang.

Signed for Naagin 6

Tejashwi Prakash was being offered the Big Boss show for many years. This time she has come out as the winner by agreeing to the show. It was during Bigg Boss 15 that Ekta Kapoor also signed Tejashwi Prakash for Naagin 6 after seeing her beauty and innocence.