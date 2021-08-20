Tejaswi Yadav vs Tej Pratap Yadav: Bihar News Tejaswi Yadav shared a family photo in Rakshabandhan 2021 but Tej Pratap Yadav was not seen

Isn’t everything right in the family of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav? Is there any gap between his two sons Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejaswi? These questions have arisen after a picture emerged on Rakshabandhan in recent events. In fact, on the occasion of Rakshabandhan, Tejaswi Yadav tweeted a family photo on Sunday, which shows his mother and sister. However, Tej Pratap Yadav was not seen in it, while Tejaswi’s elder brother was also in Delhi on Sunday.

Tejaswi Yadav tweeted the photo and wrote- “Happy Rakshabandhan, unconditional love, boundless faith and respect for brother and sister!”

Tej Pratap was in Delhi, tied rakhi with his sisters

On the occasion of Rakshabandhan, Tej Pratap Yadav also reached Delhi on Sunday and tied rakhi with sister Misa Bharti, younger sister Rajalakshmi Yadav and later shared the picture. Meanwhile, social media sites Facebook and micro-blogging site Twitter shared some pictures. He also wrote- “We remember our childhood, that quarrel, that quarrel and that Patna, it is the love of brothers and sisters and the festival of Rakshabandhan is coming to increase this love.” His younger brother Tejaswi Yadav was also missing from the picture of Tejpratap Yadav sharing poems about brother-sister love.

There is not much room for reconciliation between Tej Pratap and Tejaswi now?

It is believed that there is not much room for reconciliation between Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejaswi, both ‘Chirags’ of the Lalu family. Tej Pratap Yadav, who has been attacking the party’s state president Jagdanand Singh for the past several days, has in the past turned his ‘cannon of rage’ on Tejaswi Yadav’s adviser. Not only that, Tej Pratap had made serious allegations against Sanjay Yadav and said that he would not allow him to meet Tejaswi.

Trollers surround Tejpratap after younger sister touches his feet, RJD leader reacts by touching Misa’s feet

Tej Pratap is also angry with Tejaswi

If we look at the recent statements of both the brothers, it is clear that both of them are attacking each other. It is said that his father Lalu Yadav is also angry over Tej Pratap’s actions and does not pick up his phone. In fact, before Tejaswi Yadav left for Delhi, he had said that whether he was a brother or someone else, there would be discipline in the party. Tejaswi had said that Tej Pratap is my elder brother, this is a different matter. But everyone in the party should be disciplined and respect and honor the father.

Tej Pratap Yadav News: Krishna became Pandava and Arjuna became Kaurava! Has the war of inheritance started in Lalu family?

After Tejaswi’s statement, Tej Pratap accused the opposition of bhav. The people of the ruling party often say that whenever there is a difficult time in Bihar, they leave the glorious masses. Supporting the allegations, Tej Pratap had said that Tejaswi Yadav had again fled Bihar at a time when the people of the state were drowning. He should have been in Bihar this time, not in Delhi. By staying here, Tejaswi should have fulfilled the duty of Leader of the Opposition, but he is not capable of doing so.

Tej Pratap Yadav made serious allegations against Tejaswi, calling him Jagdanand ‘Shishupal’ and calling Sanjay Yadav ‘Duryodhan’.

So does Tej Pratap want a new place for himself in the party?

Tej Pratap’s anger does not subside. It is believed that Tej Pratap wants a new place for himself in the party, so that no one can say ‘who is Tej Pratap’ for him. Discussions on Tej Pratap’s new position in the party have gained momentum. Rashmirathi’s poem by national poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar, posted by him, “… Bring the message of the Pandavas. If there are two judges, there are two and a half, but if there are, there is an obstacle, so give only five grams, keep all your land. Eat, we will not put any burden on the family! … “from. From the discussions in these five villages, it is clear that Tej Pratap Yadav wants Lalu to demand a new seat for himself in the party.

Fierce in RJD: Tej Pratap Yadav said – Even if there is a revolt, I will not support wrong

It is believed that even Tejash Yadav does not like Tej Pratap’s statement and his post. In such a situation, he has begun to distance himself from his older brother. Due to which, when Tej Pratap was not there, he tied Raksha Bandhan to Misa Bharti and his sisters. And then shared a photo with mom and sisters on Twitter.

