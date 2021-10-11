Tejaswi Yadav vs Tej Pratap Yadav: Tej Pratap Yadav News: ‘No one dares to remove me from RJD’, Tej Pratap gave several answers in one line in rjd

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s eldest son Lal Tej Pratap Yadav is in a completely rebellious mood. He has made it clear that no one dares to withdraw from RJD. Talking to a news channel, Tej Pratap Yadav said, “I have no dispute with anyone.” The family is a different place and the political battle is a different place. No one can get me out of RJD. Not only that, Tej Pratap Yadav said that he has no dispute with his brother Tejaswi Yadav.In fact, Tejpratap Yadav had a walk on JP Jayanti, before his mother Rabdi Devi reached Patna. It was believed that Rabadi Devi had come to persuade her son Tej Pratap to stop her walk. However, Tej Pratap could not meet Rabdi Devi. Meanwhile, Tej Pratap took out a walk on Monday. He reached the residence of Jayaprakash Narayan in Agamkuan area barefoot from JP Golambar and paid homage to him. After this, in a conversation with a news channel, he told about his position in the party.

Read also: – Rabadi coming from Delhi to Patna was in vain, Tej Pratap’s march could not be stopped, ‘game’ of investigation between two brothers

Lalu K Lal said – I have no dispute with anyone

Tej Pratap Yadav said, ‘I have no dispute with anyone. My argument is with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the RSS. Family is a different place and your political battle is a different place. Recently, RJD vice-president Shivanand Tiwari was also questioned over his statement that “where Tej Pratap is in the RJD, he has formed an independent organization”. Even on this, Lalu’s big red spoke openly.

READ Also NDA exams for women: NDA exams for women: NDA is preparing for women cadets, Center to Supreme Court from May: NDA is preparing for women cadets, exams from May: Center to Supreme Court: NDA is preparing for women cadets, the government told the Supreme Court When will be able to take the exam Tej Pratap came out barefoot and blew the trumpet of rebellion? Open march in the house for Lalu-Tejaswi, did not even meet mother Rabadi

Tej Pratap said – Who can dare to throw me out of RJD?

Tejpratap Yadav said, “No one has the courage to expel me from the party.” He said, ‘I am a follower of Jayaprakash Narayan. I am a devotee of Krishna. Who would dare to throw me out of RJD? Not only that, but Tej Pratap Yadav just said that when the father (Lalu Yadav) comes to Bihar, I will take him for a walk everywhere.

‘Good luck to all …’, Tejaswi said this to JP Jayanti on Bhai Tej Pratap’s walk, find out what else he said

What Tejaswi Tej said on Pratap’s visit

Though Tej Pratap Yadav says so, he has no dispute with anyone. However, when his younger brother Tejaswi Yadav was asked about the manner in which the JP Jayanti was marched, he simply said that good luck to all, it is a good thing, everyone celebrates. The way Tejaswi Yadav reacted to the whole affair was evident somewhere between the two brothers.