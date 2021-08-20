Tejaswi Yadav vs. Tejaswi Yadav Duryodhan said

Bihar’s main opposition party, the RJD, does not seem to be stopping the political upheaval. Tej Pratap Yadav, the eldest son of party chief Lalu Yadav, is constantly seen in a fierce manner. Tej Pratap Yadav has leveled serious allegations against his ‘Arjun’ Tejaswi and his colleagues. Not only this, Tej Pratap has also cursed Jagdanand’s parents this time.In fact, after Tejaswi Yadav left for Delhi, he became angry and told the media that Tejaswi Yadav had fled Bihar again at a time when the people of the state were drowning. He should have been in Bihar this time, not in Delhi. By staying here, Tejaswi should have fulfilled the duty of Leader of the Opposition, but he is not capable of doing so. Tejaswi advised that there are wrong people. His adviser Sanjay Yadav has tricked Tejaswi and taken him to Delhi. Tejaswi is obeying him these days.

During the ongoing turmoil in RJD, Tej Pratap said, “No matter how much you conspire, you will not be able to break the Krishna-Arjuna duo.”

Tej Pratap accused Sanjay of building a mall in Delhi

Tej Pratap also accused Sanjay Yadav of building a mall in Delhi during this period. He said that Sanjay Yadav has defamed the entire party. Sanjay Yadav has a mall built in Delhi, every party worker is complaining about him. Every party leader is aware of Sanjay Yadav’s deeds. But no action is taken on it.

Also read: – Who is Akash Yadav in RJD, for whom mother, father, brother are confusing Tej Pratap

Tej Pratap called Jagdanand ‘Shishupal’ while Sanjay Yadav called him ‘Duryodhan’

Tej Pratap Yadav referred to party state president Jagdanand Singh as babysitter and Tejaswi Yadav’s adviser Sanjay Yadav as Duryodhan. Tej Pratap said that Jagdanand is a babysitter. Like Krishna, they are now hearing his abuse.

Beyond the Lalu family, Tejaswi went to Delhi and stayed in Tej Pratap’s public court?

Jagdanand was not nurtured by his parents: Tej Pratap

On Friday, Tejaswi Yadav suddenly left for Delhi on Friday evening. Earlier, he had said that there should be discipline in the party, whether it is a brother or someone else. “If Tejpratap is my elder brother, it is a different matter,” Tejaswi said. This is a rite of passage that is given to us by our parents. Be disciplined. Everyone in the party should follow discipline.

Bihar Politics: Tejaswi Yadav Tej Pratap- Jagdanand Singh said on the issue – I will fix everything

On this, Tejpratap Yadav wrapped up Jagdanand Singh and cursed his parents. He said that Jagdanand’s parents did not cultivate him, only then they were insulting the poor workers. Tej Pratap said that when Jagdanand does not have rites, then why should we respect him.

