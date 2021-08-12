Teji Bachchan Birth Anniversary Amitabh Bachchan Mother Got Upset With Indira Gandhi One Decision

Teji Bachchan, mother of Bollywood’s famous actor Amitabh Bachchan, was born on August 12, 1914 in Lyallpur, Punjab. Teji Bachchan was a famous theater artist, after marriage she also shared the stage with her son in Shakespeare’s play. Apart from this, Teji Bachchan was also a special friend of India’s first woman Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The two met for the first time at Anand Bhawan in Allahabad. This trend of friendship continued even till the next generation of Indira Gandhi and Teji Bachchan. But there was a time when Teji Bachchan was upset with a decision of her special friend Indira Gandhi.

This tussle between Teji Bachchan and Indira Gandhi was somewhere related to Bollywood actress Nargis. Actually, Indira Gandhi had decided to send Nargis to Rajya Sabha. Teji Bachchan reportedly got angry with the former female Prime Minister of India due to her decision.

This was mentioned by senior journalist and author Rashid Kidwai in his book ‘Neta Actor: Bollywood Star Power in Indian Politics’. He had told in his book that Teji Bachchan was angry when Indira Gandhi chose Nargis to the Rajya Sabha.

However, at that time Indira Gandhi stood by her decision and she defended it saying that actress Nargis Dutt deserved this achievement. But due to this, tension was building for a long time between Indira Gandhi and Teji Bachchan.

Please tell that the friendship of Indira Gandhi and Teji Bachchan was so deep that when Sonia Gandhi came to India before marriage, she stayed at Teji Bachchan’s house. Actually, according to Indian customs, a daughter-in-law cannot stay in her in-laws’ house before marriage. In such a situation, Sonia Gandhi had to stay at Amitabh Bachchan’s house. Apart from this, Indira Gandhi also helped a lot in Amitabh Bachchan’s Bollywood career. However, he also advised his son Rajiv Gandhi not to bring the actor into politics.





