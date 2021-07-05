Tekken 6 APK for Android – Download



Amazing graphics and Tekken nostalgia bring them together and you get Tekken 6. The best thing is that you can now play this awesome game on your android device. We have combined the ppsspp, obb + apk in this package. Tekken 6 on android devices will remove the hassle of buying or playing only on a gaming console.

Download Tekken 6 now on your android phone by clicking on the available button above. Once the Tekken APK has downloaded you will need to install it by clicking on the downloaded file. Additional downloads will occur once you start the installation process, so make sure that you are connected to Wifi.

Tekken 6 Gameplay and Storyline

It all starts with Jin Kazama leading an army and celebrating his win against his grandfather. As Jin launches an all-out attack on the global nations his father places a bounty upon his head. The world’s nations start breaking apart due to civil war and that’s when our heroes step in.

There is a total of 39 original playable characters in Tekken 6 in the arcade version. And almost 41 characters in the Bloodline Rebellion. Seven new characters are introduced in Tekken 6, but two are not playable bosses. Almost all of Tekken 5 Dark Resurrection characters have been added to Tekken 6.

When talking about the file and download from our app store, users will find the game file and game controls very handy. Tekken 6 has been properly integrated for gameplay on android phones. Users will have almost PSP identical controllers. Which are easy to control and play with. But you will still need to get a hang of your combos at the start.

Conclusion

Developers have managed to give arcade-quality graphics with no add-on required in Tekken 6 for android. The characters and their movements are all fluid and natural.

It was still amazing to just sit back and watch someone else play the game. The characters reacted realistically. For example, when you hit someone in the side, they hunched over like they were hit in the side. This made Tekken 6 for android very realistic considering the age and the medium you are playing it on. This game is so classic. If you want to read more about its history, head over to Wikipedia.

If you have an android device with a ram above 3GB then this game is perfect for your phone. In case if you are on a low ram device then you can play Tekken 3 for android.