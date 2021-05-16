Tel Aviv, Israel’s Bustling Financial Hub, Shaken as Rockets Rain Down

TEL AVIV — Tel Aviv’s metropolis corridor launched a playful social media marketing campaign this month declaring itself a vaccinated metropolis desirous to welcome again worldwide vacationers on their first post-coronavirus journeys overseas.

That was earlier than the rockets started to strike.

Throughout the previous week of combating between Israel and militant teams in Gaza, Tel Aviv has been the goal of no less than 160 rockets fired out of the Palestinian coastal enclave about 40 miles to the south.

The bombardment of Tel Aviv has been a devastating flip of occasions for a bustling metropolis that manufacturers itself as Israel’s nonstop get together metropolis on the Mediterranean and the monetary hub of the nation. Over the weekend, incoming alerts and rocket salvos despatched crowds of beachgoers operating for canopy and closed down lots of the metropolis’s famed eating places and bars.

Tel Aviv has been the goal of rocket fireplace in previous rounds of combating, however not with something just like the depth of the previous few days. And whereas the army says its Iron Dome antimissile protection system intercepts about 90 % of rockets heading for populated areas, when giant barrages are fired, some slip by way of.