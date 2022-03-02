Telangana: After meeting with PK, KCR will meet Tikait along with Kejriwal on Delhi tour, know how the third front is taking shape

For the 2024 elections, there is a competition to form a non-BJP, non-Congress front in the politics of India. After Sharad Pawar, Mamata Banerjee and Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) are busy fitting their respective pieces. After meeting election strategist Prashant Kishor, KCR has planned a three-day visit to Delhi. During this, he can chat with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal by meeting farmer leader Rakesh Tikait.

According to the news of the Indian Express, almost all the parties have become serious about AAP emerging as the largest party in Punjab. Rao is in the mood to talk to him about the Third Front. However, if Kejriwal is not in Delhi, then clouds of doubt have started hovering over this meeting.

The report says that KCR’s hopes got feathered when he met Prashant Kishor. On Sunday, Prashant Kishore reached KCR’s farm house with actor Prakash Raj. He had a long meeting with KCR. At present, KCR is trying to form a front against the BJP. His attitude seems to be quite harsh.

Last week, KCR was on a tour of Maharashtra. He had a long meeting with Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar in Mumbai. This is also being considered as an exercise of the Third Front. In January, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had come to Hyderabad to meet him. Before him, leaders of CPI(M) and CPI also met him.

However, all the political parties are waiting for the result of the UP elections. Only then can it be said who is in how much water. But there is no doubt that Prashant is trying seriously for the Third Front. He was associated with Mamta for a long time. Only after that P. The hopes of Bengal CM got wings. A few days ago, PK also met Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin. After that Stalin also organized a gathering of non-BJP leaders.

During his stay in Delhi, KCR will also visit the under construction office of TRS. If he is going to invite President Kovind for the inauguration of Yadadri temple, then he will talk to the Center on All India Service Cadre Rule.