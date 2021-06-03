Telangana formation Day 2021: As state turns seven, here’s a look at its history, significance and timeline

Telangana formation Day 2021: As state turns seven, here’s a look at its historical past, significance and timeline



Telangana is celebrating its seventh birthday in the present day, on 2 June. The state was formally shaped on June 2, 2014, and is often often called Telangana Formation Day to mark the significance within the state’s historical past for the Telangana motion all through the years.

The state of Telangana formally got here into existence beneath the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act of Parliament in 2014.

The journey of Telangana is a tremendous one, and it’s the journey of its founding father, Ok Chandrashekhar Rao, KCR. A narrative of how one individual and one man, achieved a lot in a single era, towards insurmountable odds.

Historical past of Telangana Formation Day

The Telangana Invoice was handed by the Lok Sabha in February 2014 by the Congress Working Committee and the BJP. The invoice was positioned on the desk of the Parliament of India in 2014 and it was in the identical yr when Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act received its clearance. The President of India gave assent to the invoice and it was revealed within the gazette on March 1, 2014. The invoice said that the state of Telangana can be shaped by taking in ten districts from north-western Andhra Pradesh.

Significance of Telangana Formation Day

Telangana, the twenty ninth state within the nation, got here into existence after it was carved out of Andhra Pradesh, triggering large protests within the Seemandhra area. Yearly on the event of Statehood Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and political leaders from throughout the spectrum lengthen their greetings to the folks of Telangana.

The state sponsors cultural occasions and celebrations and the nationwide flag is hoisted throughout the state. Political leaders of the state pay floral tributes at the memorial of Telangana martyrs and give them a guard of honour by an armed police contingent.

Ok Chandrashekhar Rao was elected as the primary chief minister of the state after his get together Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) put up a spectacular present.

How is Telangana Formation Day celebrated?

All of the 30 districts within the state have a good time at the present time by hoisting the nationwide flag.

A look at the timeline of the Telangana Motion

1948: Telangana, a part of erstwhile Hyderabad, was merged into the Indian Union

1952: Burgula Ramakrishna turned the primary Chief Minister of Hyderabad in a democratic election

1953: Andhra Pradesh was carved out on a linguistic foundation. Potti Sriramulu sat on a 53-day quick in search of demand for a new state

1955: Andhra Meeting handed a decision for amalgamation of Hyderabad with Andhra Pradesh

1956: Settlement between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to safeguard the latter’s pursuits. The ‘Gents’s Settlement’ was signed by Bezawada Gopala Reddy and Burgula Ramakrishna Rao.

1969: Marri Channa Reddy launched the Telangana Praja Samiti demanding a separate state. College students led the motion and 300 folks have been killed within the violence.

1969: Former Prime Minister Indhira Gandhi brings an eight-point plan which was rejected by leaders and protests continued

1972: As a counter to the Telangana battle, the Jai Andhra motion began within the Andhra-Rayalaseema area

1973: Six-point components positioned to placate folks of two areas

1985: Telangana area staff complained about injustice in appointment in authorities departments. Telugu Desam Occasion headed by NT Rama Rao brings out a authorities

1999: Congress calls for the creation of Telangana

2001: Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao types Telangana Rashtra Samiti after strolling out of TDP

2004: Congress comes into energy and within the state, the TRS turns into a part of the coalition authorities

2006: TRS give up coalition governments and continued an impartial struggle for a separate state

2008: TDP declares assist for bifurcation of state

2009: TRS launches a starvation strike and the Centre publicizes that it has initiated the method of formation of Telangana

2010: 5-member committee shaped by Centre submits its report

2011-12: Telangana witnessed a sequence of agitations just like the Million March, Chalo Meeting and Sakalajanula Samme

2012: Union Residence Ministry calls an all-party assembly to search out a answer to the disaster

2014: Telangana Invoice was handed in Lok Sabha