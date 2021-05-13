Telangana Govt to recruit 50,000 MBBS Pass outs, Check Application Details Here





The Telangana Authorities has invited medical college students to come ahead and serve the sufferers affected by Corona Virus. The federal government additionally acknowledged that they’d be awarded weightage marks in future authorities jobs.

Telangana Medical Recruitment 2021: Good Information for all of the medical authorities job seekers. The Telangana authorities has determined to recruit round 50,000 MBBS Pass outs to deal with corona sufferers. The federal government has invited the kids to come ahead and serve the folks throughout this disaster. The federal government has additionally requested the officers of the well being division to launch discover on this regard. This determination has been taken in a assessment assembly held on 9 Could 2021 relating to the COVID-19 situation.

The Chief Minister additionally stated that the scholars would have a bonus in future authorities jobs. The scholars shall be employed for 2-3 months within the medical and well being division as frontline warriors amid the Covid 19 rise within the state.

The Division of Well being & Household Welfare, Authorities of Telangana will rent the candidates for the posts of assorted posts Medical Professionals, i.e., Docs, Nurses and Lab Technicians as per directions given by the federal government. The federal government has additionally acknowledged that the short-term workers could be paid respectable salaries. All and eligible candidates can register themselves on the official web site of the Division of Well being, Medical and Household Welfare. The hyperlink to the web software has been activated on the official web site. Candidates can register themselves by following the straightforward steps given beneath.

How and The place to register your self for Telangana Medical Recruitment 2021?

Go to the official web site of the Division of Well being, Medical and Household Welfare.i.e.https://odls.telangana.gov.in/medicalrecruitment/Register.aspx.

Enter your Identify, Father/Husband Identify, Gender, Cellular Quantity, E mail Id, DOB and different particulars and click on on the register button.

Then, your software could be efficiently submitted.

Candidates are suggested to make a copy of the submitted on-line software kind for future reference.

Direct Registration Hyperlink

