Telangana sisters tie rakhi to dead brother: Telangana News Today: Telangana sisters tie rakhi to dead brother before cremation

Telangana sisters tie rakhi to dead brother

Nalgonda

On the day of Rakshabandhan, many pictures of brother-sister love came to light across the country, but one picture made everyone cry. At Nalgonda in Telangana, five sisters tied rakhi on their brother’s wrist, but their lifeless hands would never be able to get up to bless them. The brother had left him forever. Tears welled up in everyone’s eyes at the sight.

The incident took place in a village in Madgulapalli Mandal of Nalgonda where a man named Chintapalli Lakshmia (50) died on Sunday. He was ill for a long time. Coincidentally, Sunday was the Rakshabandhan festival and five sisters from Chintapalli stopped to tie rakhi on their brother’s wrist.

Rakhi was tied on the body of the brother

Everyone was shocked to hear the news of his brother’s death. No one believed he would ever return. But the sisters are sisters, at the funeral, when they saw their brother’s wrist untied, they fled with their rakhi which they had bought with great love. While tying rakhi on the body of the brother, the crying sisters broke everyone’s heart.

