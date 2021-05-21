Telangana TS SSC Result 2021 to be DECLARED Shortly at bse.telangana.gov.in





Telangana TS SSC Result 2021: Telangana State Secondary College Certificates (SSC) or Class 10 outcomes will be declared at 11:30 on Friday. As soon as launched, college students can verify their scores at tbse.telangana.gov.in, end result.cgg.gov.in. This yr, the scholars will be evaluated on the premise of the inner evaluation. The examination was scheduled to be held from Might 17 to Might 26, however due to the second wave of COVID-19, the state authorities had to cancel the essential boards.

Telangana TS SSC Result 2021: How to verify

Go to the official web site @bse.telangana.gov.in

Click on on Telangana SSC Result 2021.

A brand new window will seem on the display.

Enter the roll quantity and date of start.

Submit particulars.

The end result will open up on the display.

Obtain and reserve it.

Take a printout and safe it.

Different web sites to verify scores:

College students may verify their scores at alternate web sites – examresult.internet and manabadi.co.in, manabadi.com.

Within the wake of pandemic, the Telangana Authorities had earlier promoted 53,79,388 college students finding out in Courses 1 to 9 to the following lessons with out examination.

Final yr as nicely, the state board had cancelled some papers due to the COVID-19 lockdown and declared SSC outcomes based mostly on inside assessments.