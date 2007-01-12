Telegram 7.8.0 APK for Android – Download



Telegram can be described as one of the most underrated instant messaging apps for android phones. This app is developed and offered by Telegram FZ-LLC with a download size of 39MB. It is a pure messaging app with a focus on high-speed messaging and security. With 200 million active users you are sure to find your friends on this messaging app. This app can also be a great alternative to Whatsapp.

Features of Telegram IM for Android

Edit Messages

Editing a sent message is always convenient for those simple mistakes.

To edit a message in Telegram, press and hold on to the message you want to change. After a few seconds, a context menu will appear. Click on the Edit button and you’ll be able to tweak to your heart’s content. The other person will see an on-screen indicator; they know you changed something.

Telegram, on the other hand, can send files up to 1.5GB in size. That covers almost everything you would really want to send from one mobile device to another.

Watch Videos and Chat at the same time

Now you won’t have to close your chat window in order to watch a video. Just tap the video link and it will pop up in PIP mode while you type your message at the same time.

Last Seen Online

With Telegram, you can choose who can and who can’t see you online. To choose who can see your status, open Telegram and go to Settings > Privacy and Security > Last Seen. Under Who can see your Last Seen time choose My Contacts.

Below Add exceptions, you can tap on Always Share With and Never Share With to make your selections accordingly.

For more info about the developer and the app’s privacy policy visit here.

Secret Chats

This feature is unique to the Telegram app only. Secret chats use end-to-end encryption, are not recorded in any way on Telegram’s servers, and self-destructs off your phone after an allotted period of time. The forwarding option is also disabled. This feature also comes in handy when you are dealing with a lot of people such as queries.

Send and Share Huge file via this app

WhatsApp limits you to a maximum file size of 100 MB. In today’s world of 4K videos and high-definition music, 16 MB doesn’t even come close.

Telegram, on the other hand, can send files up to 1.5GB in size. That covers almost everything you would really want to send from one mobile device to another.

Watch Videos and Chat at the same time

Now you won’t have to close your chat window in order to watch a video. Just tap the video link and it will pop up in PIP mode while you type your message at the same time.

Last Seen Online

With Telegram, you can choose who can and who can’t see you online. To choose who can see your status, open Telegram and go to Settings > Privacy and Security > Last Seen. Under Who can see your Last Seen time choose My Contacts.

Below Add exceptions, you can tap on Always Share With and Never Share With to make your selections accordingly.

For more info about the developer and the app’s privacy policy visit here.