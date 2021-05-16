Telegram is Savage in This War of Words With WhatsApp on Twitter. Netizens Can





New Delhi: It’s an official Twitter struggle between Telegram and Whatsapp, and Telegram is not leaving a single probability to take a dig at Whatsapp. As WhatsApp privateness coverage got here into impact from Saturday, prompt messaging platforms Telegram and the Fb-owned platform attacked one another with a struggle of phrases by sharing memes on Twitter. It began with encrypted messaging app Telegram taking a jibe on WhatsApp by tweeting a meme that advised it was time to “bin” WhatsApp and Fb. Additionally Learn – Settle for Privateness Coverage or Lose Capabilities in Some Weeks: WhatsApp

Nevertheless, in reply, WhatsApp tweeted, Telegram admin: “…and what folks don’t know is we aren’t end-to-end encrypted by default.” Additionally Learn – No Accounts Will Be Deleted: WhatsApp Scraps Might 15 Deadline For Accepting Privateness Coverage

Telegram admin: “…and what folks dont know is we’re not end-to-end encrypted by default” pic.twitter.com/yac1iSMc27 Additionally Learn – Telegram Turns into Most Downloaded App in January 2021, Highest No. Of Installs From India — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) May 14, 2021

In its reply to Whatsapp, Telegram shared one other screenshot on the micro-blogging website Twitter and wrote, “@WhatsApp Our customers know the way issues work, and have the open supply apps to PROVE it. You… speak to the screenshot.”

.@WhatsApp Our customers know the way issues work, and have the open supply apps to PROVE it. You… speak to the screenshot 🤚 it says you’re mendacity. pic.twitter.com/aSUotBGWh0 — Telegram Messenger (@telegram) May 15, 2021

Telegram didn’t cease right here. It replied to many Twitter customers on its bin tweet with savage insults about Whatsapp. Listed here are probably the most hilarious replies by Telegram:

I’m feeling like I ought to order additional sushi for dinner. — Telegram Messenger (@telegram) May 15, 2021

In the event you’re going to take a swing – don’t miss. — Telegram Messenger (@telegram) May 16, 2021

Eye of the hurricane, I guess. pic.twitter.com/bKUwHFUIm9 — Telegram Messenger (@telegram) May 16, 2021

That’s by no means stopped Van Helsing. — Telegram Messenger (@telegram) May 15, 2021

Thirty second interdimensional twerk celebration. pic.twitter.com/nSaBrfpKbS — Telegram Messenger (@telegram) May 15, 2021

Doesn’t that really feel so a lot better? — Telegram Messenger (@telegram) May 15, 2021

In the event you ask the devs properly, I’m certain they will add a button that makes your telephone dispense popcorn. — Telegram Messenger (@telegram) May 15, 2021

In January, Telegram shared two spiderman pointing fingers at each other fitted with Fb and WhatsApp icons as a substitute of an precise face, standing in entrance of NYPD automobile.

In context to its privateness coverage, WhatsApp has stated that its customers won’t instantly lose their accounts or face curtailed functionalities on the platform on Might 15, however they must ultimately undergo restricted capabilities in the event that they fail to simply accept the brand new norms in the due course of time.

The corporate stated that after giving everybody time to evaluate the privateness coverage from Might 15, after a number of weeks, the reminder folks obtain will ultimately change into persistent.

After persistent reminders, the customers will encounter restricted performance on WhatsApp till they settle for the updates.

The customers received’t be capable of entry the chat listing. After a number of weeks of restricted performance, they received’t be capable of obtain incoming calls or notifications and WhatsApp will cease sending messages and calls to their telephones.

On Thursday, a senior Ministry of Electronics and IT official stated throughout an Assocham occasion that the federal government is pro-actively taking a look at the very best motion over the brand new WhatsApp privateness coverage.