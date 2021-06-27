Telegram launches these advanced features including screen sharing, group video calling

WhatsApp and Zoom App are now going to get strong competition from Telegram. Actually, Telegram has launched many advanced features including group calling. Users will now be able to make group video calls on the latest versions of Telegram’s iOS, Android and desktop apps. Along with this, many other features have been added including screen sharing, noise suppression, voice chat and a dedicated bot with animated background and animated emoji. Group video call is Telegram’s third major voice chat update in the last 6 months.

Telegram will be beneficial for users in terms of security

Users of encrypted messaging app Telegram can now convert their group voice chats into video conference calls. This feature has been specially updated to compete with the video calling service of Zoom and WhatsApp. This will greatly facilitate online classes, business meetings and family gatherings, since Telegram is an encrypted messaging app, it will also be beneficial for users in terms of security.

Now Telegram users can share their screen

Telegram users have the option to pin someone’s video feed to the screen so that they are front and center even when a new participant joins the call. With the new feature of Telegram, users can now share their screen too. Users will be able to share their camera feed and screen at the same time if they need to give a presentation or want to show off during a video call.

At present, only 30 people can make group video calls

According to reports, Telegram’s group video calls are currently limited to 30 people who join voice chat, but Telegram says the company will expand voice chat to support live events and other new features. Telegram users will be able to use these advanced features on smartphones, tablets and computers.