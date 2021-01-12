Telegram Video Call Limit increased new update allows up to 1000 users

Telegram’s new Video Call Limit We often do video calls with other users on the Telegram app. This includes one-to-one video calls as well as group video calls. Earlier the limit for group video calls on Telegram was only 30 people. But recently after the new update of Telegram, this limit has now increased. Now 1000 people will be able to join Telegram group video call.

New Delhi. Telegram is currently the fastest growing messaging app. Currently, Telegram has more than 500 million active users worldwide. Of these, 300 million users have joined Telegram in the last 3 years. In such a situation, in the midst of increasing popularity, Telegram tries to get more and more features to the users. With this, existing users will remain on Telegram, as well as new users will also be added. Telegram provides many features to its users. One of these features is video call.



One-to-one video calls as well as group video calls can be made on Telegram. Earlier the limit for group video calls on Telegram was only 30 people. That is, only 30 people could join a video call at a time. But the latest update of Telegram app has provided a new and useful feature to the users. With the help of this new feature, now Telegram’s video call limit has increased from 30 people to 1000 people. That is, now 1000 people will be able to be a part of Telegram’s video call.

What is this new feature of Telegram

The latest update of Telegram includes many new features. One of these features is Telegram Group Video Call 2.0. Through this feature, 1000 people will now be able to join any group video call. In this, 30 users will be able to broadcast video and share screen from their camera and all other users will be able to watch the broadcast by being a part of that video call.

Benefits of the new video call feature

With this new feature of Telegram, there are many benefits of having a group video call limit of 1000 users. Let’s take a look at them.

The education system around the world has been affected due to the Corona epidemic. Schools closed and the trend of online classes started. In such a situation, with the help of this new feature, up to 1000 students can be a part of online classes. The teacher will not need to take a class by forming a group of 30-30 students separately, so that studies can be done properly in less time.

Through this new feature of Telegram, people doing work from home will also be able to access work-related information to 1000 people at a time through online meetings.

Through this new feature, a company will be able to transmit information about any of its new products to 1000 customers at a time. This will make the marketing process easier and more people will get the necessary information about the product in less time.

