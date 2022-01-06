Telling Pakistan’s police better than India, Sudhir Chaudhary raised the issue of lapse in PM’s security, people started enjoying on social media

The political mercury has heated up due to the lapse during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Punjab. Anchor Sudhir Chaudhary was talking about this topic in his show ‘DNA’. During this, he said that the police of Pakistan has been told better than India. His show video is becoming very viral on social media. Social media users are seen having fun with this.

In fact, anchor Sudhir Chaudhary said, “In 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had suddenly decided to go to Pakistan because at that time there was a wedding of the granddaughter of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. PM Narendra Modi suddenly landed at Nawaz Sharif’s house. They did not face any problem in commuting to Pakistan. The anchor also told that there was no security problem with him.

Taking forward his point, he even said that Pakistan came out better than us. We can’t find a way to have our PM in India… better then Pakistan. Along with this, he also said that the Chief Minister of Punjab, Charanjit Singh Channi, should be better than Nawaz Sharif. People are reacting fiercely by sharing this video of Sudhir Chaudhary on social media.

Comments of common users: A Twitter user named Shyam Meera Singh shared this video and wrote, “If Sudhir Chaudhary and any other anchor do not think only in Punjab and Pakistan is more safe, then I can pay the cost of their departure. So that they may be safe, live a beautiful life. A user named Saqib Majeed writes – Told the system of Pakistan better than India and UAPA has not been implemented yet.

‘Pakistan got better than us’? pic.twitter.com/qW0AygbDaq — Ravish Pal Singh (@ReporterRavish) January 6, 2022

A user named Mohammad Zubair commented that Pakistan is better than us? So don’t go… A user named Harsh Shukla wrote, “Ji is afraid to live and travel in India, so why doesn’t he go to Pakistan? A Twitter user named Ashwani Choubey commented – When you are not feeling safe in India then go to Pakistan, don’t try to defame India like this.

