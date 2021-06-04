Telling Stories of Slavery, One Person at a Time

João Mina was bought into slavery round 1640 at Elmina Citadel, the Dutch administrative headquarters on the Gold Coast of Africa, in what’s now Ghana. It’s not possible to know his exact origins or his actual title. His captors gave him the title Mina (quick for Elmina) when he was purchased and despatched on a ship to the Dutch colony in Brazil, a voyage of between 5 weeks and two months. When he arrived, the merchants bought him once more, possible at a market in Recife, to Portuguese slaveholders who despatched him to work on a close by sugar plantation.

Foot shares, generally known as a “tronco” (a tree trunk in Portuguese), would clamp the ankles of a number of enslaved folks at as soon as, which meant they needed to lie nonetheless to keep away from excruciating ache. The shares had been usually used as punishment on sugar plantations just like the one the place Mina was pressured to work. This set of nine-foot-long oak shares was in all probability made within the Netherlands, mentioned Sint Nicolaas, presumably for a plantation in Dutch Brazil, though it was by no means despatched there.

Through the interval when Mina was in Brazil, the West India Firm occupied territory alongside the nation’s coast. It got here beneath assault from Portuguese settlers who had colonized the realm, and through a 1645 guerrilla warfare, many African folks fled their Portuguese homeowners. Mina was one of them: He escaped from a sugar plantation and entered the Dutch colonial territory.

There, he was subjected to a prolonged interrogation by West India Firm officers who had been looking forward to details about the Portuguese. Paperwork recording that course of have helped historians grasp the define of Mina’s story, though they offered scant private info.

“The truth that we do have a few particulars about his life makes him a rarity,” the historian Stephanie Archangel wrote within the “Slavery” exhibition catalog. “No hint stays of hundreds of thousands of enslaved males, girls and kids.”