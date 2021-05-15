Telugu filmmaker-writer Nandyala Ravi dies due to COVID-19 complications; Naga Shaurya, Vijay Kumar Konda tweet condolences

Movie director Nandyala Ravi, who predominantly labored within the Telugu alternate, has succumbed to COVID-19 associated problems. He turned receiving treatment at a well being heart in Hyderabad after he examined particular for coronavirus and handed away on Friday, 14 May properly moreover merely.

In accordance to an Indian Philosophize story, many stars got here ahead to abet the director whereas he turned hospitalised. Telugu celeb Chiranjeevi helped the director whereas producer Okay Radha Mohan and comic Saptagiri moreover contributed Rs 1 lakh each for his treatment.

Nandyala turned not responding successfully to the treatment which he turned receiving for the last few weeks after testing particular for the lethal virus.

Nandyala wrote and directed Naga Shaurya and Avika Gor starrer Lakshmi Raave Maa Intiki. He moreover wrote the screenplay for Power Play with Vijay Kumar Konda and have become the writer for Konda’s Orey Bujjiga.

Naga Shaurya paid tribute to the director on Twitter. The actor tweeted a picture of Nandyala and talked about that he turned drastically surprised by the information [of Nandyala’s demise]. He added that the director fought until the ultimate and offered his condolences.

Vijay Kumar Konda tweeted a list of Nandyala and talked about that he turned drastically surprised to hear to relating to the lack of lifetime of his pal. He offered condolences to Nandyala’s household.

Listed beneath are the tweets

Terrorized by the information,

You fought until the ultimate:(

#NandyalaRavi

My Deepest Condolences 💐🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/UKvH8NxThv — Naga Shaurya (@IamNagashaurya) May properly moreover merely 14, 2021

Deeply saddened and drastically surprised to hear to the passing away of my pal, author #NandyalaRavi. My deepest condolences to his household.#RipNandyalaRavi pic.twitter.com/wfifbX5Pj3 — vijay kumar konda (@directorvijays) May properly moreover merely 14, 2021

The Telugu movie alternate not too extended up to now confronted one different tragedy when movie journalist and actor Thummala Narsimha Reddy handed away attributable to coronavirus -related problems. The 45-one year-used turned the host of a normal YouTube exhibit Frankly with TNR.