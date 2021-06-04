Telugu Hanuman Jayanthi 2021: Date and other significant details

Telugu Hanuman Jayanthi 2021: All you should know | Represenattaional picture

Telugu Hanuman Jayanthi 2021: Lord Hanuman is without doubt one of the most vital deities who is taken into account to be an exemplification of power, devotion, and perseverance. The hero of the epic Ramayana, Hanuman, also referred to as Bajrangbali and Pavanaputra, is remembered for his ardent devotion to Lord Rama. He is without doubt one of the Chiranjivi(s) i.e. immortal dwelling beings who’re to stay alive on the Earth without end.

Hanuman Jayanthi is noticed on totally different dates in numerous areas. In accordance with the Hindu calendar 2021, Hanuman Jayanti falls within the month of Chaitra (March-April as per the Gregorian calendar).

Nonetheless, in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Hanuman Jayanthi is well known for 41-days which begins on Chaitra Purnima and ends on the tenth day of Krishna Paksha in Vaishakha month.

Telugu Hanuman Jayanthi 2021: Date

Telugu Hanuman Jayanthi will likely be noticed on Friday, June 4, 2021.

Telugu Hanuman Jayanthi 2021: Tithi

Dasami Tithi begins at 02:22 on Jun 04, 2021, and ends at 04:07 on Jun 05, 2021.

Telugu Hanuman Jayanthi 2021: Rituals

Lord Hanuman is believed to have taken delivery at dawn. Thus, celebrations in Hanuman temples begin earlier than dawn and proceed for the complete day, till after sundown.

On the day of Hanuman Jayanti, devotees observe a day-long quick, carry out puja by providing vermilion or crimson material with flowers like marigolds, go to the temple and perform processions and spiritual gatherings. Numerous sorts of meals, sweets, and flowers are additionally distributed to Lord Hanuman’s followers as Prasad.

The Mool Mantra of Lord Hanuman: Om Shri Hanumate Namah ||

